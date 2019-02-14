As we told you earlier, reporters were noticing that the office of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was being quiet in the wake of Amazon’s announcement that they were nixing plans to build a new company headquarters in the state that would have brought with it thousands of jobs. A spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez said to watch her Twitter for any thoughts on Amazon’s decision, and eventually AOC offered up this take:

Anything is possible: today was the day a group of dedicated, everyday New Yorkers & their neighbors defeated Amazonâ€™s corporate greed, its worker exploitation, and the power of the richest man in the world. https://t.co/nyvm5vtH9k — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 14, 2019

25,000 jobs, sales tax revenue, and spending sure would have been terrible for LIC. Slow clap. — Mike (@ThePantau) February 14, 2019

I can understand slamming Amazon for not being willing to relocate to NYC without tax breaks. I canâ€™t understand triumphalism at the departure of 25,000 jobs https://t.co/cAnz2UKOBs — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) February 14, 2019

I can't imagine all 25,000 of the lost jobs were white collar workers coming in from elsewhere. Buildings need janitors, food service, administrative assistances, tech people, all of whom would be much easier to hire from a local community. It's still a loss. https://t.co/X0jvsptKkM — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) February 14, 2019

Doesn't think workers are capable of choosing their own paths. Eliminate all opportunity so they don't make the wrong choices! How very Soviet of you. https://t.co/xsZ2FagmwN — Nieds Dead Horse (@NDH_j_m_f) February 14, 2019

You do understand, don't you, that the term is "full employment," not "full unemployment"? https://t.co/APr5ytBlN4 — Joel Engel (@joelengel) February 14, 2019

"Defeated" I am positive that it wasn't Amazon who lost today https://t.co/RXBxAy4tih — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 14, 2019

Bravo 25,000 good paying jobs is not worth a dime of investment Not a clue about how prosperity is built. You can't just loot it from the productive to spend on pet projects

Job creation tally:

Bezos: 540,000 jobs

AOC: -25,000 Accomplishment tally:

Bezos: Reinvented the way the world buys things.

AOC: Making disastrous ideas from the early 20th century cool again! https://t.co/6p0gatKATN — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 14, 2019

