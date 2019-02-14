Amazon has cancelled its plans to put a 2nd headquarters in Queens, NY:

On Valentine’s Day, no less:

Write those headlines!

This one is good, too:

So, good news for New York taxpayers?

Amazon said it will not pick a location to replace Long Island City, so it does sound like Amazon only wanted New York’s cash:

Opposition to the 2nd HQ had been championed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

Dems, behold the monster you’ve created:

The deal, even with the outrageous tax break, was popular with New Yorker:

So let’s see if this costs AOC come 2020:

And in a state with Andrew Cuomo, Bill de Blasio and Chuck Schumer, the 29-year-old rookie lawmaker is queen:

***

