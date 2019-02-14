Amazon has cancelled its plans to put a 2nd headquarters in Queens, NY:

AMAZON CANCELS PLAN TO COME TO NEW YORK "After much thought and deliberation, we’ve decided not to move forward with our plans to build a headquarters for Amazon in Long Island City, Queens" – Amazon spokeswoman Jodi Seth — J. David Goodman (@jdavidgoodman) February 14, 2019

On Valentine’s Day, no less:

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

NYC & AOC,

it's not me– it's you All the best,

Amazon https://t.co/6h7isUiDc4 — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) February 14, 2019

Write those headlines!

This one is good, too:

Obviously AMAZON TO NY: DROP DEAD https://t.co/vN4LBsbJus — Nick Riccardi (@NickRiccardi) February 14, 2019

So, good news for New York taxpayers?

So New York managed to get out of its big giveaway deal to Amazon, but Virginia signed off with barely a peep. pic.twitter.com/1SzzQpkNii — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 14, 2019

Amazon said it will not pick a location to replace Long Island City, so it does sound like Amazon only wanted New York’s cash:

Amazon didn't need New York's talent, they wanted New York's dollars. That's what they're admitting here. https://t.co/3Bi227qHT7 — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) February 14, 2019

Opposition to the 2nd HQ had been championed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

Can everyday people come together and effectively organize against creeping overreach of one of the world’s biggest corporations? Yes, they can.https://t.co/DqQoL7VH7O — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 8, 2019

Dems, behold the monster you’ve created:

Marking Amazon exit as the moment when @AOC's potent rhetoric first translated into policy — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) February 14, 2019

The deal, even with the outrageous tax break, was popular with New Yorker:

Most of the polling indicated NYC'ers wanted Amazon in NYC. When tax breaks were mentioned, support did fall. But even with it mentioned, support was very strong in Queens. — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) February 14, 2019

So let’s see if this costs AOC come 2020:

Let's see if the Democrats have the guts to primary AOC for costing NYC thousands of jobs. New Jersey will happily take those jobs, @amazon https://t.co/fdvQs3tqEl — Nathan, son of Robert (@NathanWurtzel) February 14, 2019

It's OK. Everyone who could have worked at Amazon can be bartenders and then win a primary election for Congress with 14,000 votes. — Nathan, son of Robert (@NathanWurtzel) February 14, 2019

And in a state with Andrew Cuomo, Bill de Blasio and Chuck Schumer, the 29-year-old rookie lawmaker is queen:

No matter what you think of the decision, what’s fascinating about the Amazon news is what it says about 1. The surging power of progressivism in this moment in places like NY 2. The reflexive expectation of unquestioned massive subsidies and tax breaks by big corporations. — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) February 14, 2019

***

Related:

IRONY ALERT! Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (of Green New Deal notoriety) proud of effort to slow Amazon’s ‘creeping overreach’ https://t.co/MDGChngDSw — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 8, 2019

Does Twitter even care that Amazon Prime Video used profanity on purpose in its promoted hashtag? https://t.co/7owbfGsGBG — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 18, 2019