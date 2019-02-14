Those who were opposed to Amazon expanding in New York are celebrating after the company announced that they were scrapping plans to do so. Another person cheering Amazon’s decision is a Manhattan public defender who was once a “Survivor” contestant, and here’s why:

Congratulations, New York! We did it! Organized dissent works. Now maybe that money that was going to go towards tax subsidies for Amazon can go towards fixing the subway, @NYGovCuomo @NYCMayor! #AmazonHQ2 https://t.co/q7gzh83jGv — Eliza Orlins (@eorlins) February 14, 2019

Others couldn’t help but chime in to say that’s not how it works:

The subsidies were tax breaks, not current tangible money. Instead of 25 k jobs in Queens, which would have helped the whole area not just those who got jobs. I am from California and we are liberal, but we at least know to take the jobs! Lol — Danny from the Bay! (@Cappers54) February 14, 2019

You think they had money in coffers waiting to give it to amazon that will now be appropriated to subway repair? You really think that? — drnimrod (@drnimrod) February 14, 2019

Oh sweetie it's hilarious you think that's how tax subsidies work. https://t.co/uhu7csJZw7 — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 14, 2019

This is too rich. The organizers who fought against Amazon's HQ2 thought they would get to spend the subsidies elsewhere! Hello, these were rebates on future taxes, not cash gifts from the public coffers! https://t.co/2wdDGnwOWZ — Joe Colangelo (@Itsjoeco) February 14, 2019

Those who are getting dollar signs in their eyes and trying out how to spend those future tax subsidies Amazon won’t be receiving in New York might be in for a rude awakening.

Thatâ€™s….. thatâ€™s not how math works. — EducatÃ«dHillbillyâ„¢ (@RobProvince) February 14, 2019

That is not how any of this works…. LMFAO — Kebeh Nayyeh (@KNayyeh) February 14, 2019

Math…. what is it? — EducatÃ«dHillbillyâ„¢ (@RobProvince) February 14, 2019

Itâ€™s not like the money is just laying around waiting to be used. It needs to be generated somehow! pic.twitter.com/hoDz58cD1a — michelle (@randomname7700) February 14, 2019

EPIC facepalm.