After Amazon announced they were scrapping plans to expand in New York, possibly costing the state around 25,000 new jobs, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio slammed Amazon, claiming the welcome mat had been rolled out for them. However, the NYC mayor also got set off by Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s victory celebration after the Amazon announcement:

In a radio interview, AOC’s anti-Amazon celebration was played, and de Blasio responded unfavorably:

The audio clip, played by WNYC host Brian Lehrer as he questioned de Blasio over Amazon’s shocking decision to withdraw, set the mayor on a tear.

“I came up watching the mistakes of progressives of the past, unfortunately what happened in this city when it almost went to bankruptcy in the 1970s,” said a boiling de Blasio. “I saw all the times progressives did not show people effective governance and all the times progressives made the kinds of mistakes that alienated working people.”

“Working people are very smart and very discerning. They want jobs, they want revenue, they want the kinds of things that government can do for them,” he added. “They understand they have to be paid for.”

Additionally:

Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAmazonBill De Blasio