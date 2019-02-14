As Twitchy reported, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed that President Trump would sign Congress’s spending bill but then declare a national security and humanitarian crisis at the border in order to deliver on his promise of a border wall.

Statement on Government Funding Bill: pic.twitter.com/DrNv9D4rEi — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) February 14, 2019

A lot of conservatives are warning President Trump against declaring a national emergency at the border to secure a wall, but then again, Trump himself has already declared three national emergencies, and there are 31 currently active.

This one’s different, though, because it doesn’t have bipartisan support; in fact, Democrat Rep. Mike Levin of California said in January that he’d fight Trump “in the streets” if he declared a national emergency at the border.

So, if Trump uses this tactic to get around Congress, what might a future Democrat president do?

This is low-key one of the greater self-owns in recent political history. He’s going to sign this shit bill *and* try to set a precedent that’ll certainly benefit Dems more than the GOP long-term. — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) February 14, 2019

Or, best case scenario, get slapped down by the courts for trying (but Gorsuch! but unironically) — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 14, 2019

Somehow he parlayed total control of government into a bad immigration bill and a dubious power grab that’ll be used against Republicans and might not even stand up in court — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) February 14, 2019

Trump shouldn't be declaring a national emergency. The best legal case he has is 10 USC 284, declaring parts of the border drug corridors. No need to set a garbage legal precedent that will undoubtedly be exploited by the Democrats in short order. https://t.co/z4n4vmzZ89 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 14, 2019

I don’t want this national emergency move to become the new Harry Reid’s filibuster reform. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 14, 2019

What if Democrats one day decide to say that climate change is a national emergency (they already have) but have the power to use executive action? Must be very, very careful here. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 14, 2019

Pelosi on the spending bill:

We have the votes in the House Pelosi suggests that a future President could declare a national emergency on gun violence with President Trump opening the door on the border issue — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 14, 2019

So Trump will sign a spending bill that gives us about 50 miles of "barrier" and then declare a national emergency to build the rest. The courts will immediately shoot that down and the next Democratic president is certain to abuse the precedent. Great. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 14, 2019

I'd rather a veto and shutdown than an emergency declaration. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 14, 2019

NBC News political reporter Benjy Sarlin isn’t a conservative, but he was feeling pretty snarky on Twitter:

It's a good thing for Republicans there's nothing going on right now that virtually every Democrat considers a national emergency and that the next Democratic president won't be able to get any GOP votes to deal with — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) February 14, 2019

It's *especially* good news for Republicans that if there were such an emergency, it definitely wouldn't involve large scale funding for engineering projects. That would really be bad. — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) February 14, 2019

You mean like refurbishing or rebuilding every building in the country and constructing a network of high-speed rail lines that would make airplanes obsolete?

Finally, it's *really* good news for Republicans that the current Democratic presidential candidates are totally ignoring the most militant activists on this hypothetical emergency and not, say, rushing to align themselves with their demands — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) February 14, 2019

As in, all of the Democrat senators who have declared for 2020 have endorsed the Green New Deal.

Yeah democrats definitely don't have a long history of being given tons of levers of power that they never pull — Kyle (@BigOil6) February 14, 2019

The obvious solution is to never let another Democrat near the Oval Office ever again.

