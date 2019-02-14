Breaking news in Washington, DC this afternoon as Congress is expected to pass a spending bill that does not include full funding for President Trump’s border wall demand, and so here’s what Sen. Mitch McConnell said the president will do as a result:

BREAKING: Senate GOP leader McConnell: Trump has 'indicated he's prepared to sign' funding bill, will declare emergency on border. — The Associated Press (@AP) February 14, 2019

WOW. After hours of limbo in Senate, McConnell suddenly appears on the floor — interrupting Grassley, who snaps about it — and says Trump will sign the spending/border bill and declare a national emergency. — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) February 14, 2019

.@senatemajldr: "I've just had an opportunity to speak with President Trumpâ€¦he's prepared to sign the bill. He will also be issuing a national emergency declaration at the same time." pic.twitter.com/JOpIjJhGTT — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) February 14, 2019

Nancy Pelosi said at her press conference that Dems “may” take legal action if the president declares an emergency at the border.

Pelosi doesn't commit to filing a legal challenge to @POTUS national emergency but says Democrats will review all options available to them — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) February 14, 2019

Asked if she will file a legal challenge to Pres Trump's emergency declaration, PELOSI says: "I may, that's an option…" — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) February 14, 2019

Pelosi:

Today we will keep government open.When the President declares the emergency, itâ€™s not an emergency Pelosi:

The President is doing an end run around Congress — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 14, 2019

Update:

Sarah Sanders confirmed: