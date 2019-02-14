Breaking news in Washington, DC this afternoon as Congress is expected to pass a spending bill that does not include full funding for President Trump’s border wall demand, and so here’s what Sen. Mitch McConnell said the president will do as a result:
BREAKING: Senate GOP leader McConnell: Trump has 'indicated he's prepared to sign' funding bill, will declare emergency on border.
WOW. After hours of limbo in Senate, McConnell suddenly appears on the floor — interrupting Grassley, who snaps about it — and says Trump will sign the spending/border bill and declare a national emergency.
.@senatemajldr: "I've just had an opportunity to speak with President Trumpâ€¦he's prepared to sign the bill. He will also be issuing a national emergency declaration at the same time."
Nancy Pelosi said at her press conference that Dems “may” take legal action if the president declares an emergency at the border.
Pelosi doesn't commit to filing a legal challenge to @POTUS national emergency but says Democrats will review all options available to them
Asked if she will file a legal challenge to Pres Trump's emergency declaration, PELOSI says: "I may, that's an option…"
Pelosi:
Today we will keep government open.When the President declares the emergency, itâ€™s not an emergency
Pelosi:
The President is doing an end run around Congress
Update:
Sarah Sanders confirmed:
Statement on Government Funding Bill: pic.twitter.com/DrNv9D4rEi
