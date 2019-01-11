President Trump has been saying he might declare a national emergency at the border in order to get funding for construction of a wall and other security measures if the Democrats continue to refuse the request. Democrat Rep. Mike Levin of California doesn’t like what he hears, and said this is what to expect if Trump declares a border emergency:

Well, there it is!

Trending

Dems like Levin are all for the “new tone” and more responsible rhetoric, unless they aren’t.

Yeah, we won’t even ask what Rep. Swalwell would threaten to do!

We most likely haven’t seen anything yet.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: border securityborder wallDemocratsDonald Trumpillegal immigrationRep. Mike Levin