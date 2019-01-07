Remember the woman in Baltimore who was turning in her 9mm pistol to a gun buyback program so she could use the cash to buy a bigger gun? Well, she’s just been outdone.

Law Enforcement Today reports:

YouTuber Royal Nonesuch made a quick $300 by taking 3 firearms that he’d built out of scrap and selling them back to the state of Missouri. He described two of the pipe guns as the ‘crappiest guns I’ve ever made’ but was still able to successfully sell them off to the program.

Nonesuch was literally able to sell pieces of scrap metal and garbage back to the ‘no questions asked’ program with an intention to purchase a rifle or pistol from a pawn shop after the sale. He stated to his followers that he would post again when he settled on a new gun to purchase.

The ‘guns’ that he sold included a .22 zip-gun style rifle as well as a 12-gauge grappling hook gun. They were functional but by no means a practical weapon or method of defense.

During the buy-back program, the guns were bought out of the coordinator’s cars, as the building that hosted the event was a gun-free zone, which we know from history is incredibly effective at keeping areas safe and gun-free (sarcasm).