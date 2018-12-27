Baltimore, which, sadly, we usually only write about when it breaks the previous year’s record for gun homicides, is in the news again after the city hosted a number of gun buyback events, including one that netted an unloaded rocket launcher.

WDBJ 7 reports that the city spent $163,000 on its first two buyback events in exchange for 509 handguns, 273 rifles and 245 shotguns. The rocket launcher netted its previous owner $500.

(And if you think that’s a lot of money, consider that the city spent $100,000 to bus Baltimore school kids to the Parkland kids’ March for Our Lives in D.C. this summer.)

Mayor Catherine Pugh is obviously very proud of the progress made so far, but suggests in a tweet that the NRA thinks rocket launchers are good for her city.

As of today we removed over 1800 guns and 1 rocket launcher from the streets of #Baltimore. And yet the @NRA thinks somehow rocket launchers are good for Baltimore. Perhaps a name change is in order: The National Rocket Association. @Everytown — Mayor Catherine Pugh (@MayorPugh50) December 22, 2018

The National Rocket Association? That’s comedy gold!

Speaking of the NRA, how many of the more than 300 annual homicides regularly racked up by the city were traced to NRA members?

Wow, you may want to take a class on truth vs untruths — gillian (@gillianbdoll) December 27, 2018

So where exactly in Baltimore can someone legally purchase a rocket launcher? 'Cause the NRA is about legal gun ownership. Also, how much ammunition for the rocket launcher got turned in? Or is it just homemade rockets? — A Woodworker 🇺🇸 (@oenophil15) December 27, 2018

I’m glad Baltimore was made safe from the scourge of rocket killings. — Sheepdog5931 (@sheepdog5931) December 27, 2018

Thank you for your diligence and for preventing the 310th murder by confiscating that rocket launcher. After 1200 homicides in 4 years you are now showing the NRA how serious you are about decreasing violence – — Alex cardenas (@Oneworldalex) December 27, 2018

Thank you for keeping the rocket violence that has plagued Baltimore off of our streets Mayor — Tony (@realtonysmith) December 27, 2018

The rocket launcher would probably be a better mayor. — BigB_EOD (@bigB_EOD) December 27, 2018

I'm sorry I don't follow the NRA very closely but can you tell me where the NRA said rocket launchers are good for Baltimore? Or how the NRA is responsible for an individual possessing this weapon? — Bill Phillips (@bphi1908) December 27, 2018

Can you specify what was said that prompted you to think the @NRA supports rocket launchers? — David Murray (@murraydavide) December 27, 2018

Where and when did the NRA say that it supported rocket launchers in the hands of Baltimore citizens? — Doug Oviatt (@OviattDoug) December 27, 2018

The @NRA has never advocated for rocket launchers genius. I realize you represent Baltimore so logic and keeping your city out of the top 5 in murder rates aren’t your strong points… — J (@IlladelphiaJ) December 27, 2018

Can you provide more info on the rocket launcher? How about a picture of the confiscated weapon? Where was it legally purchased? Did the owner pass a background check in your state? Also, can you provide documentation showing @NRA supports ownership of "rocket launchers"? — Rob Rinto (@Go_Rinto) December 27, 2018

Now come clean….Did you get a LIVE rocket launcher?

Or, did you get an inert, spent LAW rocket tube??

(I'd bet on the inert tube) — madmedic (@pittpens99) December 27, 2018

You did not remove a rocket launcher, you removed a training device that cannot shoot anything. Also your program paid more then it’s worth. Also, how many took the money to buy better guns? Gun buyback is a waste of tax dollars — Bill Duffell (@duff139) December 27, 2018

That "rocket launcher" was just an empty shell. It can only be fired once & then it becomes useless. If it was real, EOD & BATFE would have been involved. Someone probably bought it for $50 & you paid them $500 for it. That "rocket launcher" is a display piece, a decoration. pic.twitter.com/InnBjcc9qd — Danny (@Dannyboy7702) December 27, 2018

i was gonna tell you how that inert training "rocket" tube is actually smarter than you are , but i've spent some time in the South, so… bless your heart… — C (@headshok) December 27, 2018

This was a non-functional rocket launcher used for military training that your gun buy-back program mistook for real. I wonder how may guns that were bought were illegal and how many were legal with the money used to buy newer more technically advanced arms… — mikey (@MichaelEpS) December 27, 2018

At least one woman said she was using the buyback money to upgrade her firearm.

If a gun buyback program is your idea of making your city safe, why hasn't it made your city safe? There are places all around this nation with more guns per capita than your city, and yet they are safe, pleasant places to live. (Pssst, It's not the guns, it's the criminals) — Thatsgoingtobeahardno (@wrongbucko) December 27, 2018

So eager to post about that inoperable #rocketlauncher!!!! The NRA is no more responsible for #Baltimores horrific crime stats than BGE is responsible for schools not having heat- EVERY. SINGLE. YEAR. #SayLess — Kim (@ladybugvibe) December 22, 2018

Wonder if the schools will have heat this winter? — Jim Bell (@spootieman) December 22, 2018

You gonna comment on the 8 incinerated cars or nah? 🔥🚗 🔥🚗🔥 🚗 🔥🚗🔥 🚗 🔥🚗🔥🚗 🔥 🚗 — Ryan Goff (@RyanatMGH) December 22, 2018

When you commenting on the incinerated cars or 300+ murders? — Matt Perry (@PerrysBSCorner) December 22, 2018

Oh for the love of God the stupid is strong here. It's like the reek of human excrement in downtown San Francisco…. — Silence Bot-good (@ksmith474) December 27, 2018

How many roads have you paved? How many lives have you saved? How many department audits have you approved/reviewed? We need more. Our city government is/has failed us. You've failed us. We need leadership. We need help. — Newc® (@newc11) December 22, 2018

Alternate story: Leftist mayor, with armed government employees backing her, removes 1800 weapons from citizenry… then makes up stuff about the NRA. — Jim Powell (@jimcsplus) December 27, 2018

