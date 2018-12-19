Democrats like Rep. Eric Swalwell are among those who support gun buyback programs as a way to take guns off the street. But like with almost any government plan comes the ensuing law of unintended consequences, such as with this story from Baltimore, Maryland:

One woman shows us the 9MM she is turning in for the Baltimore City Gun Buy Back program. But she says she is using the cash to get a bigger weapon! Story on FOX45 at 4pm. pic.twitter.com/LlmCbezpU7 — Kathleen Cairns (@CairnsKcairns) December 17, 2018

Well doesn’t that put a little dent in the stated intent of the program.

BALTIMORE GUN BUYBACK | One woman said she's trading in a 9-mm gun in hopes of getting…a bigger weapon! MORE: https://t.co/uI8jGkys6W pic.twitter.com/atUqCzKwIr — FOX Baltimore (@FOXBaltimore) December 18, 2018

The next thing you know Dems will be trying to tell people what the buyback cash CAN’T be used to purchase.

🤣🤣 pretty sure she is not the only one doing this. Stupid program! — Joy Runs 🏃🏽‍♀️ (@MsJoyRuns) December 18, 2018