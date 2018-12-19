Democrats like Rep. Eric Swalwell are among those who support gun buyback programs as a way to take guns off the street. But like with almost any government plan comes the ensuing law of unintended consequences, such as with this story from Baltimore, Maryland:

Well doesn’t that put a little dent in the stated intent of the program.

The next thing you know Dems will be trying to tell people what the buyback cash CAN’T be used to purchase.

