As Twitchy reported, Senate candidates Beto O’Rourke and Ted Cruz had a debate at Southern Methodist University Friday night, at which O’Rouke was goaded by Cruz into saying, “I fully support the Second Amendment” several times, despite the fact that O’Rourke told CBS News, “I don’t think we should be selling AR-15s in this country.”

There’s another tidbit from the debate that isn’t getting much play in the media.

“I did not try to leave the scene of the accident, though driving drunk, which I did, is a terrible mistake for which there is no excuse or justification or defense,” O’Rourke said.

It seems like a big deal. After all, The Houston Chronicle reported in August that O’Rourke’s 1998 DWI incident was much more serious than originally reported; according to police reports, O’Rourke “lost control and hit a truck, sending his car careening across the center median into oncoming lanes. The witness, who stopped at the scene, later told police that O’Rourke had tried to drive away from the scene.”

So the witness was lying?

FOX News reports:

“The driver attempted to leave the accident but was stopped by the [witness],” a police officer wrote, according to the police report.

The witness, who also called 911, reportedly “turned on his overhead lights to warn oncoming traffic and to try to get [O’Rourke] to stop,” the report continued.

This was the first time O’Rourke has challenged reports of the incident. Last month, he acknowledged that he “drove drunk and was arrested for DWI in 1998.” He didn’t deny he tried to flee the scene.

Hey, if the media wants to portray O’Rourke like a Kennedy, by all means, stick with the report that he tried to flee the scene.

