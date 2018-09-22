As Twitchy reported, Senate candidates Beto O’Rourke and Ted Cruz had a debate at Southern Methodist University Friday night, at which O’Rouke was goaded by Cruz into saying, “I fully support the Second Amendment” several times, despite the fact that O’Rourke told CBS News, “I don’t think we should be selling AR-15s in this country.”

There’s another tidbit from the debate that isn’t getting much play in the media.

.@BetoORourke denies that he tried to leave the scene of DWI accident when he was 26 as reported by witness in police report. pic.twitter.com/w5vtKmkxCq — jonathantilove (@JTiloveTX) September 21, 2018

“I did not try to leave the scene of the accident, though driving drunk, which I did, is a terrible mistake for which there is no excuse or justification or defense,” O’Rourke said.

I feel like a reporter should follow up on this? https://t.co/ropXCAPkG8 — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) September 22, 2018

Beto O’Rourke Denies Trying To Flee Scene Of Drunken Car Crash, Challenging Police Reports https://t.co/8ERzxvRPeT via @dailycaller — CB🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@karma1244) September 22, 2018

It seems like a big deal. After all, The Houston Chronicle reported in August that O’Rourke’s 1998 DWI incident was much more serious than originally reported; according to police reports, O’Rourke “lost control and hit a truck, sending his car careening across the center median into oncoming lanes. The witness, who stopped at the scene, later told police that O’Rourke had tried to drive away from the scene.”

So the witness was lying?

FOX News reports:

“The driver attempted to leave the accident but was stopped by the [witness],” a police officer wrote, according to the police report. The witness, who also called 911, reportedly “turned on his overhead lights to warn oncoming traffic and to try to get [O’Rourke] to stop,” the report continued. This was the first time O’Rourke has challenged reports of the incident. Last month, he acknowledged that he “drove drunk and was arrested for DWI in 1998.” He didn’t deny he tried to flee the scene.

Beto just denied the account in this @HoustonChron story that he tried to flee the scene of the accident after his DWI https://t.co/FT2rJHUodG — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 21, 2018

"The witness, who stopped at the scene, later told police that O’Rourke had tried to drive away from the scene." https://t.co/FT2rJHUodG — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 21, 2018

“The law enforcement reports show two elements of the incident that have been overlooked: that there was a crash involved, and that O’Rourke allegedly attempted to flee.”@BetoORourke just disputed the police report, saying he didn’t try to flee.🤔https://t.co/hU0wBTqG7A — Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) September 21, 2018

Hey, if the media wants to portray O’Rourke like a Kennedy, by all means, stick with the report that he tried to flee the scene.

