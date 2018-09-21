At the Texas Senate debate happening right now, Dem. challenger Beto O’Rourke just told Sen. Ted Cruz that “I fully support the Second Amendment”:

Cruz just forced Beto O’Rourke into saying, multiple times, “I fully support the Second Amendment.” — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) September 21, 2018

Update: Video added:

Cruz just forced Beto O’Rourke to say multiple times, “I fully support the Second Amendment.” This is owning the libs. pic.twitter.com/Wmp20NLQWd — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 21, 2018

“Well there goes his base” is right:

Well there goes his base. https://t.co/c8wSw18EOG — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 21, 2018

Reminder, totally pro-2A Beto O’Rourke is the same one who bragged about his F-rating from the NRA:

Beto O’Rourke

Last NRA rating: F

Total NRA contributions: $0https://t.co/PGtWuzzZ2t — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) February 25, 2018

More highlights from Emily Miller:

Cruz – Beto O’Rourke wants Supreme Court justices who would write Second Amendment out of Bill of Rights #TXSenateDebate — Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) September 21, 2018

Beto O’Rourke refused to answer if Texas wants a senator who wants more gun control laws. #TXSenateDebate #2A — Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) September 21, 2018

Beto O’Rourke claims a doctor said an AR15 rifle “blows a hole the size of an orange out your back.” 🤔#TXSenateDebate — Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) September 21, 2018

Sen. @tedcruz – I talked to students and parents after tragic Santa Fe school shooting and they weren’t calling for gun control laws, they want more armed law enforcement in the schools. #TXSenateDebate — Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) September 21, 2018

Cruz to Beto – I’m sorry you don’t like thoughts and prayers but I’ll pray for anyone. 🙏 #TXSenateDebate — Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) September 21, 2018

See ya, Beto:

In case you’re missing the #TXSenateDebate , here’s what’s happened so far to Beto: pic.twitter.com/W8jhMAaY0D — Doctor Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 21, 2018

