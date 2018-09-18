We apologize that this is a couple of days old, but it’s not about Brett Kavanaugh, so that’s a refreshing change, at least.

On Saturday, Sen. John Cornyn posted a video of Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke back in February arguing in favor of a ban on AR-15s, saying the weapon “was designed for one purpose and one purpose only, to kill people as effectively and as efficiently as possible on the battlefield.”

Cornyn also tweeted, “For self defense?”

That led Houston Police Chief Art Acavedo to provide some backup for O’Rourke:

He’s not providing cover for O’Rourke? Because it certainly looked like he did.

Didn’t anybody listen to Vice President Joe Biden? Don’t buy a hard-to-handle AR-15; buy a shotgun and just fire a couple of blasts through your front door to scare away any intruders.

