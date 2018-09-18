We apologize that this is a couple of days old, but it’s not about Brett Kavanaugh, so that’s a refreshing change, at least.

On Saturday, Sen. John Cornyn posted a video of Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke back in February arguing in favor of a ban on AR-15s, saying the weapon “was designed for one purpose and one purpose only, to kill people as effectively and as efficiently as possible on the battlefield.”

Rep. Beto O'Rourke: I don't think we should be selling AR-15s in this country https://t.co/mr3Km1pmiE via @CBSNews — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 15, 2018

Cornyn also tweeted, “For self defense?”

For self defense? https://t.co/9YWT7OdwoR — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 15, 2018

That led Houston Police Chief Art Acavedo to provide some backup for O’Rourke:

In 32 years policing I’ve yet encounter a case of a community member using an AR-15 for self-defense. I’m not saying it hasn’t happened, but I’d bet the house they’ve been used many, many times to slaughter innocent Americans as opposed to self-defense. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) September 16, 2018

I’m not providing cover for anyone. I’m weighing in as a practitioner on behalf of the people we are sworn to protect. ICYMI: here is the official position of @MjrCitiesChiefs: https://t.co/nq945AAGV4 — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) September 16, 2018

He’s not providing cover for O’Rourke? Because it certainly looked like he did.

Here's one, Art. This store is in your jurisdiction and it's been the target of 21 burglaries or attempts in 6 years.https://t.co/BLXm4Fvv0c https://t.co/N5zgpDPlJp — Matt Bramanti (@mattbramanti) September 16, 2018

Maybe you should ask the hero in Sutherland Springs, who used an AR-15 to neutralize the killer who had shot and killed several people in church. I mean it did make national news and all. You clearly were not paying attention. https://t.co/P1gJwcfFUX — Michael (@Michael2014abc) September 16, 2018

Here's @HoustonChron reporting on Stephen Willeford using his AR-15 for self-defense in Sutherland Springs, TX: https://t.co/yDnyuMdkLD — Jon Lech Johansen (@jonlech) September 16, 2018

Except there has already been one highly publicized defensive use of an AR-15 in Houston this year. So this is awkward.https://t.co/XGETlqXbFp https://t.co/Rh8NnEK0du — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) September 16, 2018

Learn the facts about the hundreds of American's who have legally used an AR-15 in self defense. Even you know seconds matter when waiting 20 minutes for police officers like you to arrive to save them. I am #2A #NRA. https://t.co/yygM4mGJhp — Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) September 16, 2018

Why would a police chief need to bother himself with actual statistics when he can just make stuff up and sound like a woked superhero? https://t.co/OEdIuu0cQ1 — AJ Powers (@aj_powers) September 16, 2018

This willful denial is either bred from extreme ignorance or willful dishonesty. Texans, please deal with his firing as appropriate. https://t.co/d3i3WH5DL8 — dude ex machina #WalkAway (@donbcivil) September 16, 2018

Houston, you have a problem. https://t.co/xls2XDaB3u — Texan Johnny B. (@TxJohnnyB) September 16, 2018

I know tons of people who own & use a #AR15 as home defense, just because you head is in the sand, doesn't mean it isn't happening. https://t.co/wpZCByBUGX — Jeff Ellington 🌵🐎🤠🐮 (@Jeff__Ellington) September 16, 2018

Didn’t anybody listen to Vice President Joe Biden? Don’t buy a hard-to-handle AR-15; buy a shotgun and just fire a couple of blasts through your front door to scare away any intruders.

Acevedo came from California, where they ban the vast majority of firearms Texans can legally buy. For instance, a completely vanilla Glock 4 handgun is illegal to sell to non-police in CA. His views on gun policy are extremist in Texas and he does not speak for rank & file LEOs. — Jon Lech Johansen (@jonlech) September 16, 2018

Surely he knows ARs are used in a tiny fraction of homicides. Pistols, the quintessential self defense weapon, are far more prevalent — Virginia Yankee (@VirginiaYankee1) September 16, 2018

"In 32 years of doctoring I've never encountered a case of polio, smallpox, etc, therefore vaccines are unnecessary and inflict needless side effects and costs on the public" Dude. An armed population is for defense against massive government tyranny, full stop. #GunSense https://t.co/b3awuRY8oF — your mom's a russian bot (@_fullsemiauto) September 16, 2018

I love the disingenuous attempt to reframe the argument to make it about "self-defense." No, dunderpate, the reason we have the Second Amendment is to shoot the agents of a tyrannical government in the face. https://t.co/NxDG3qnWbD — Dead Ceaușescus ❌ (@fwoodbridge) September 16, 2018

Reject the premise. The ratio of murder vs self-defense doesn't matter. Owning weapons suitable for repelling tyranny is always superior. https://t.co/0P4BsOj9ii — TexitMachine (@BrowningMachine) September 16, 2018

In 38 years of living I've yet to encounter a time when I gave a damn about your thoughts on this issue https://t.co/zsRT72ysWs — Go Fuck Yourself Industries CEO (@DJ12GAUGE00) September 16, 2018

In 20 years of policing, I've seen many police administrators start playing politics to set themself up for a sweet retirement gig. Good luck Art! https://t.co/9dREibPK6G — Scott Pollak (@ScottPollak) September 16, 2018

Please take our rights out of your ignorance, Chief. https://t.co/8cCn1mXSr1 — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) September 16, 2018

Hi, Chief. The weapon I choose for self-defense, hunting, target practice, or any other non-aggressive purpose is none of your concern. Thanks. Good talk. — Area Man (@lheal) September 16, 2018

