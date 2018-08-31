We’re shocked — shocked! — that all the media outlets running profiles on Beto O’Rourke managed to miss this:

Houston Chronicle: Police reports of O'Rourke's September 1998 DUI incident "show that it was a more serious threat to public safety than has previously been reported." #TXSENhttps://t.co/W1qolF4otG — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) August 31, 2018

This wasn’t just your run-of-the-mill youthful indiscretion:

State and local police reports obtained by the Chronicle and Express-News show that O’Rourke was driving drunk at what a witness called “a high rate of speed” in a 75 mph zone on Interstate 10 about a mile from the New Mexico border. He lost control and hit a truck, sending his car careening across the center median into oncoming lanes. The witness, who stopped at the scene, later told police that O’Rourke had tried to drive away from the scene. O’Rourke recorded a 0.136 and 0.134 on police breathalyzers, well above the legal limit of 0.08 in Texas. He was arrested at the scene and charged with DWI, but completed a court-approved diversion program and had the charges dismissed. In a statement Thursday, O’Rourke did not address the witness account of his alleged attempt to flee. … The accident occurred just as O’Rourke, the son of an El Paso County Judge, had celebrated his 26th birthday the night before. He told police he’d had two beers and had been on cold medication. He later told the El Paso Times that he was driving an intoxicated friend home, though no passenger is mentioned in the police reports.

Beto wasn’t drunk on a skateboard. He was drunk behind the wheel of a car. He could’ve killed someone. And he tried to run.

Beto O'Rourke had 7 drinks, got into a car, drove it, crashed it into another vehicle, and then he tried to flee the scene. — Lee Doren (@LDoren) August 31, 2018

This is pretty horrible stuff. And we all know that if @TedCruz had driven drunk, crashed his car, and then attempted to flee the accident scene that he’d be done in this race. Not exactly sure why @BetoORourke should be held to a different standard.https://t.co/hU0wBTqG7A pic.twitter.com/RSeScyvudY — Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) August 31, 2018

I knew Beto O'Rourke had a DWI. I thought it was your typical "22 yo blows a .09." I didn't realize that the circumstances behind it were so disgusting and appallingly irresponsible. Why is this the first time during the campaign we're hearing about this? https://t.co/r2I6SnpROe — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) August 31, 2018

Why, indeed?

Because the media is garbage. Oh, wait…was that a rhetorical question? https://t.co/x8ZFyDb2oU — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) August 31, 2018

Because our super heroes in the media are too busy cleaning the jizz off their pants after all those profiles their colleagues wrote about him https://t.co/c2SeHOoWsO — Mujahed (@kebejay) August 31, 2018

Gross but accurate.

There's a diff btw a vanilla "DWI" & "drunkenly crashing into a truck and flying across the median, nearly killing oncoming drivers & then attempting to flee the scene only to be restrained by passers-by & blowing a .136." Don't play stupid with me.https://t.co/4mOe1kK5gz — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) August 31, 2018

DWI, crash, and attempting to flee the scene at 26? No wonder Hollywood loves Beto. That's how stars spend their weekends. — Harold Stickeehands (@StickeeNotes) August 31, 2018

Can the press stop the 24/7 blowjob of @BetoORourke to maybe ask about nearly killing a bunch of people and trying to run from police. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 31, 2018

Spoiled white rich kid plows into a car drunk, drives into oncoming traffic, run from authorities, rich judge daddy gets him off…. and the press loves him. Amazing. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 31, 2018

That little (D) really does work wonders.

Because he really is Kennedyesque. https://t.co/t1eR5qwTDe — BT (@back_ttys) August 31, 2018

They said he was Kennedyesque. Well … — Matthew Stinson (@stinson) August 31, 2018

Only way this could get any more Kennedyesque is if Cruz's dad needs to deposit some books. https://t.co/LvuY0SynMt — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) August 31, 2018

Beto, who’s forever being compared to the Kennedys, is more of a Kennedy than anyone knew https://t.co/E8Lgo0sTyY — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) August 31, 2018

Man, if only he killed a woman then he'd be perfect for Massachusetts. https://t.co/ts4mAyYemH — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 31, 2018

Man @BetoORourke doesn’t have the Kennedy body count but he sure has the lifestyle down. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 31, 2018

And his media fluffers won’t give a damn.

I remember when Mitt Romney allegedly gave a schoolmate a haircut at age 15 and it was a window into his monstrous soul. An *adult* Beto O'Rourke nearly kills people in a depravedly negligent drunk-driving accident and then tries to flee the scene, and it's "but people grow!" — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) August 31, 2018

> Reporting on Kavanaugh's credit card transactions and college = honest and righteous reporting > Reporting on Beto getting into a DUI car crash = Conservatives pouncing and seizing — Mujahed (@kebejay) August 31, 2018