We’re shocked — shocked! — that all the media outlets running profiles on Beto O’Rourke managed to miss this:

This wasn’t just your run-of-the-mill youthful indiscretion:

State and local police reports obtained by the Chronicle and Express-News show that O’Rourke was driving drunk at what a witness called “a high rate of speed” in a 75 mph zone on Interstate 10 about a mile from the New Mexico border. He lost control and hit a truck, sending his car careening across the center median into oncoming lanes. The witness, who stopped at the scene, later told police that O’Rourke had tried to drive away from the scene.

O’Rourke recorded a 0.136 and 0.134 on police breathalyzers, well above the legal limit of 0.08 in Texas. He was arrested at the scene and charged with DWI, but completed a court-approved diversion program and had the charges dismissed.

In a statement Thursday, O’Rourke did not address the witness account of his alleged attempt to flee.

The accident occurred just as O’Rourke, the son of an El Paso County Judge, had celebrated his 26th birthday the night before. He told police he’d had two beers and had been on cold medication. He later told the El Paso Times that he was driving an intoxicated friend home, though no passenger is mentioned in the police reports.

Beto wasn’t drunk on a skateboard. He was drunk behind the wheel of a car. He could’ve killed someone. And he tried to run.

Trending

Why, indeed?

Gross but accurate.

That little (D) really does work wonders.

And his media fluffers won’t give a damn.

