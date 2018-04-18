The Broward County School Board held a forum on school safety Wednesday night that Superintendent Robert Runcie said would be the first of many events devoted to listening.

We know that one of the safety enhancements after Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students returned from Spring Break was clear backpacks, at which activists like David Hogg balked, calling them “unnecessary” and “embarrassing for a lot of the students.”

Parkland activists also don’t seem happy with the idea of random security searches, which was brought up Wednesday night. Ryan Deitsch, MSD student and content creator for the March For Our Lives, argued that the searches further victimize students.

The Broward County School Board tonight stated on record at a public forum to say that the security checks on students at my school are “randomized.” They incited that some are not checked. Picking & choosing who’s a criminal further victimizes students.#NeverAgain#MSDStrong — Ryan Deitsch (@Ryan_Deitsch) April 18, 2018

A “Random Check” further misrepresents certain groups on school campuses such as persons of color. The School-To-Prison Pipeline must be lessened while after tragedies eyes turn towards increased securities that feed into these biases. No more picking & choosing.#NeverAgain — Ryan Deitsch (@Ryan_Deitsch) April 18, 2018

Wait a sec … what was that about feeding into people’s biases after a tragedy? We’ll admit that if we were students, we’d hate random security searches and clear backpacks too, but as law-abiding gun owners and NRA members we’re still not feeling the whole push to ban AR-15s and possibly all semiautomatics. It’s not good to misrepresent certain groups, like lawful gun owners, and treat them like criminals.

Broward schools administrator Mickey Pope says at #safetyforum 269 students expelled last year for issues such as drugs, weapons, theft, threats & battery. Most involve police. Most students return to an alternative, more confined school setting. — Scott Travis (@smtravis) April 18, 2018

MSD student Alex Wind (@al3xw1nd) criticising Supt. Runcie at @safetyforum for what he sees as lack of support for teachers. "Salaries have been frozen past 8 years. You're cutting their benefits." — Scott Travis (@smtravis) April 18, 2018

Line starts near stage, stretches to near entry doors of auditorium at Plantation HS during public forum on scool safety, as people wait to give feedback to #Broward County Public Schools officials. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/lHMCbG4GmM — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) April 18, 2018

Now: Students & parents lined up at @browardschools Safety Forum. They are issuing sharp criticism and asking tough questions of @RobertwRuncie. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/58nNWuXvav — Jamie Guirola (@jamieNBC6) April 18, 2018

