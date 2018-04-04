CBS News is reporting that the Chicago suburb of Deerfield, Ill., voted Monday to “ban the possession, sale, and manufacture of assault weapons and large capacity magazines to ‘increase the public’s sense of safety.'”

The ordinance adopted Monday states that the possession, manufacture, and sale of assault weapons in the Village of Deerfield “is not reasonably necessary to protect an individual’s right of self-defense or the preservation or efficiency of a well-regulated militia.”

Inspired by the Parkland shooting, one Illinois town votes to ban assault rifles, fine violators up to $1,000 per day https://t.co/KgrhyBa96N pic.twitter.com/i7hgWio7oZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 4, 2018

Further, CBS News reports that citizens “refusing to give up their banned firearm will be fined $1,000 a day until the weapon is handed over or removed from the town’s limits.”

So, beginning June 13, banned assault weapons in Deerfield will include semiautomatic rifles with a fixed magazine and a capacity to hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition, shotguns with revolving cylinders, and conversion kits from which assault weapons can be assembled. And those are just a few of the firearm varieties banned. The list is long and includes all the following models or duplicates thereof: AK, AKM, AKS, AK-47, AK-74, ARM, MAK90, Misr, NHM 90, NHM 91, SA 85, SA 93, VEPR, AR-10, AR-15, Bushmaster XM15, Armalite M15, Olympic Arms PCR, AR70, Calico Liberty, Dragunov SVD Sniper Rifle, Dragunov SVU, Fabrique NationalFN/FAL, FN/LAR, FNC, Hi-Point Carbine, HK-91, Kel-Tec Sub Rifle, SAR-8, Sturm, Ruger Mini-14, and more.

Yes, they did remember to include the infamous AR-15 among their list of “assault weapons.”

So, no one’s talking about taking your guns away, right? You’ll just be fined $1,000 a day until you hand your legally purchased AR-15 over to the authorities.

Gotta catch them first. https://t.co/ihy4KvpoKM — John Burtner (@JohnBurtner) April 4, 2018

Might as well write the story now for a year or so from now. “One Illinois town files for bankruptcy after numerous residents awarded large judgments against town” — josh haggar (@JoshHaggar) April 4, 2018

Remember the gun free zone of Chicago? A lot of good that did. https://t.co/oN7FQ8e4lg — TwistedPolitix (@TwistedPolitix) April 4, 2018

At least Deerfield will know it clarified that whole confusing “well-regulated militia” thing, interpreting it as a ban on just about any semiautomatic weapon you can name.

