CNN, which dragged Sen. Marco Rubio into the lion’s den last Wednesday to be jeered by an emotional crowd ready to pass anything related to gun control, appended a correction to a piece that ran on its website Sunday.

.@CNN story is wrong. https://t.co/p1aK4K9UGw I said a ban on ALL Semi-Auto rifles which includes this hunting rifle is outside mainstream pic.twitter.com/sqM0W4usfn — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 25, 2018

They still can’t get right what Rubio said at their own town hall — that a ban on ALL semi-automatic rifles is outside the mainstream, and certainly not supported by Democrats.

We knew it wouldn’t be long, though, before a Democrat did try to introduce a ban on all semi-automatic weapons.

House Democrats introduce bill prohibiting sale of semi-automatic weapons https://t.co/wdFEB8LcIu pic.twitter.com/ZnAfVw6azA — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 26, 2018

Today I joined @RepCicilline and 150+ of my colleagues to introduce the assault weapons ban. It’s time for Congress to listen to the will of a majority of Americans and pass sensible legislation to get these weapons of war off our streets. #NeverAgain #MSDStrong — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) February 26, 2018

Note Rep. Ted Deutch using the words “assault weapons” and “weapons of war,” and then read this paragraph from The Washington Examiner:

The bill prohibits the “sale, transfer, production, and importation” of semi-automatic rifles and pistols that can hold a detachable magazine, as well as semi-automatic rifles with a magazine that can hold more than 10 rounds. Additionally, the legislation bans the sale, transfer, production, and importation of semi-automatic shotguns with features such as a pistol grip or detachable stock, and ammunition feeding devices that can hold more than 10 rounds. Cicilline’s legislation names 205 specific firearms that are prohibited, including the AK-47 and AR-15.

Good thing the right hasn’t been saying for years this is what they actually wanted. Good for them for growing a spine. https://t.co/Iaw2qhfdl8 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 27, 2018

How many times did Obama mock Americans for thinking Democrats were coming for their guns? Well, they're finally coming for our guns. https://t.co/tmuRbFgN8M — Pflameslinger (@pflameslinger) February 27, 2018

Next time someone says we don't want to ban guns show them this. https://t.co/deu5lU4cjD — AmericanCrusader (@AmericanCrusad3) February 27, 2018

Nobody wants to take away your guns. https://t.co/wW5FwOSOh0 — Leslie ن (@LADowd) February 27, 2018

Without exception, any debates I’ve had with ardent gun-control activists inevitably ends with: “actually, I just think all guns should be banned.” https://t.co/OdnZH34ybJ — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) February 27, 2018

House Democrats introduce bill to skyrocket gun sales. https://t.co/2UgD2IXwXl — WheelmanForHire (@WheelmanForHire) February 27, 2018

Every consumer firearm with the exception of revolvers and bolt-action hunting rifles. But they're not trying to repeal the second. https://t.co/REI1l5p3JY — NRA Apologist, General Shitlord Josh (@edgewerk) February 27, 2018

Yes, they are coming for your guns, even your little .22 cal rifle. #NRALifeMember https://t.co/szuPHZxtrH — Col. Rob Maness ret. (@RobManess) February 27, 2018

Dems move to ban my deer rifle, which is probably used by every 3rd hunter in the Midwest. My son’s 10/22, probably the most popular kids rifle of all time and turkey shotguns for every turkey hunter in the US. Well done, winning back fly over country. https://t.co/A64J6hTwhA — Nathan Schacht (@SchachtNathan) February 27, 2018

You know, I'm sure once this ban passed, the Democrats would be totally content stopping there instead of banning the sale of all guns or confiscating others. https://t.co/28iYY5aH1B — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) February 27, 2018

oh my. the GOP is going to hold on to the House through 2018, isn’t it? https://t.co/QWsEadHCRX — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) February 27, 2018

Alternate headline: "Democrats launch desperate effort to ensure Republicans keep control of the House." Run with that, @TheDemocrats. It's a winner. https://t.co/688cAZtWbo — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) February 27, 2018

Very brave of them to do this when it has little chance of passing. I wonder why they didn't do it when Dems controlled the House, Senate, and Oval Office from 2009-2010. https://t.co/Ksm0MhDm0g — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 27, 2018

Theatrics knowing it will fail, but points for 2018 from their base. https://t.co/u5HyJWQ9xu — Erik (@winefishdawg) February 27, 2018

So far: 1. Dems would rescind your tax cuts and STILL increase the deficit at faster rates. 2. Dems would severely curtail your constitutional right to bear arms. 3. Dems would oppose Obamacare repeal. And that’s just for starters. They’re on a roll. 🙄 https://t.co/AKhs3JzOSg — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) February 26, 2018

