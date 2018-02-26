CNN, which dragged Sen. Marco Rubio into the lion’s den last Wednesday to be jeered by an emotional crowd ready to pass anything related to gun control, appended a correction to a piece that ran on its website Sunday.

They still can’t get right what Rubio said at their own town hall — that a ban on ALL semi-automatic rifles is outside the mainstream, and certainly not supported by Democrats.

We knew it wouldn’t be long, though, before a Democrat did try to introduce a ban on all semi-automatic weapons.

Note Rep. Ted Deutch using the words “assault weapons” and “weapons of war,” and then read this paragraph from The Washington Examiner:

The bill prohibits the “sale, transfer, production, and importation” of semi-automatic rifles and pistols that can hold a detachable magazine, as well as semi-automatic rifles with a magazine that can hold more than 10 rounds. Additionally, the legislation bans the sale, transfer, production, and importation of semi-automatic shotguns with features such as a pistol grip or detachable stock, and ammunition feeding devices that can hold more than 10 rounds.

Cicilline’s legislation names 205 specific firearms that are prohibited, including the AK-47 and AR-15.

