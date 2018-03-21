As Twitchy reported earlier, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg posted a statement Wednesday addressing “the Cambridge Analytica situation” and reiterating Facebook’s “responsibility to protect your data.”

For many, “the Cambridge Analytica situation” is just more proof that Donald Trump stole the election from Hillary Clinton through the use of Facebook and social media (at least that’s one of the 500 or so excuses she’s given for having lost in 2016) — which, funnily enough, is also largely credited with Barack Obama’s electoral victory in 2012.

Check out this hot take from Dr. Eugene Gu, a health care columnist for The Hill.

Mark Zuckerberg’s apology rings hollow. Facebook has almost single-handedly destroyed our constitutional right to privacy and helped an American dictator steal an election. We need our democracy back. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 21, 2018

Wow. We already have senators calling for Facebook to be regulated, seeing as it’s practically a country and not a company anymore. Now what? We can’t just have Facebook destroying our democracy and helping dictators steal elections while destroying our constitutional right to privacy.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA oh my gawd HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA https://t.co/vJtaymDDH7 — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 21, 2018

Yes, do continue to overreact https://t.co/QvROM7OjDP — Connor, March Madman (@cmigbear) March 21, 2018

“Dictator”

“Steal an election” These are words and phrases used by unserious people. https://t.co/Vc7XBSGZgo — varyar (@varyarpol) March 21, 2018

Drama queens! Drama queens everywhere! https://t.co/565VUOCOhz — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) March 21, 2018

Everything in this tweet is ridiculous. Laughably, painfully ridiculous. https://t.co/FBBTWNs95P — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 21, 2018

They always have to make that giant leap that makes sure they look like nothing but insanely bat shit crazy https://t.co/rI2DfBEZI3 — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) March 21, 2018

What do people not get about this?

You are aware that your constitutionally protected right to privacy ONLY applies to gov’t. Facebook has no constitutional obligation to protect users privacy, you imbecile. https://t.co/W7xM9DQY9Y — Heather (@hboulware) March 21, 2018

When you signed up for a Facebook account you were told they collect data for use/sale. If you didn’t read the TOS, that’s your problem and it damn sure has absolutely nothing to do with the constitution. https://t.co/W7xM9DQY9Y — Heather (@hboulware) March 21, 2018

Facebook is not the government. When you enter into voluntary transactions with it you lose exactly zero “rights.” https://t.co/w5qrZNlHcQ — Nick Pappas (@NickAPappas) March 21, 2018

You have a right to privacy from the government. Facebook is not the government. You also willfully accepted their privacy policy by being on Facebook. Grow up a bit so you can look in the mirror. https://t.co/qnVv0RNUcF — a Statement of Fact (@fringeaggressor) March 21, 2018

If you think a constitutional right to privacy applies to Facebook. You might be an idiot like ⬇⬇⬇⬇⬇⬇ https://t.co/COJAM2uA1P — Jason Kost (@KostJason) March 21, 2018

LOL, clown. Facebook only knows what you let them know. https://t.co/bzcXIz2vKE — John Burtner (@JohnBurtner) March 21, 2018

I think this clown wants to nationalize Facebook https://t.co/GIKE9fZvZQ — MakeLosingFunAgain (@BrainSprain1) March 21, 2018

Now do Facebook's role in the 2012 election. https://t.co/4gmM4rW6bx — JG (@JohnG405) March 21, 2018

You mean when Facebook helped Obama win in 2012? https://t.co/eDNP6cBBM8 — Sam 'The🐰FOO' Janney (@PolitiBunny) March 21, 2018

Pretty crazy how the @Facebook statement by Mark Zuckerberg has a timeline that jumps straight from 2007 to 2013, skipping the time period in between — specifically 2011 & 2012 where the Obama campaign bragged about data mining & targeting using Facebook.https://t.co/BKWrsOs4KK pic.twitter.com/TXYbsOYaTU — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 21, 2018

Oh stop whining, Obama has been out of office for over a year https://t.co/HiMSOezZRk — Harry M Knight (@HarryMKnight) March 21, 2018

But we can’t let Facebook screw up another election with memes of Hillary Clinton arm-wrestling Jesus.

Wait. You think this Facebook stuff actually tipped the election? LOLOLOLOL https://t.co/idE8ejGkwx — RBe (@RBPundit) March 21, 2018

The digital equivalent of mailers stole an election??? Get a grip Doc! https://t.co/A5KDxTgMOt — Tom G Stark (@TomStark913) March 21, 2018

Zuckerberg made you nominate Hillary Clinton? https://t.co/awbWJRPBag — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) March 21, 2018

Facebook stopped Hillary from going to Wisconsin https://t.co/Ui3KF4dcTb — Tradewarfefe (@fobbebryant) March 21, 2018

This is a real person. Like, a highly educated person. Wow. https://t.co/QvcvZzHF81 — J.R.S (@_JRS79) March 21, 2018

When the midterms happen, this tweet is going to look so totally insane and unhinged that they will have to pull this guy’s medical license. https://t.co/c0WAlwnWnq — Kevin Durant? (@markand4503) March 21, 2018

