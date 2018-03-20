As Twitchy reported, Ben Shapiro on Monday night managed to sum up in one tweet the current hullabaloo over Facebook and Cambridge Analytica:

This whole hullaballoo about Facebook isn't complicated.

1. Trump wins.

2. Democrats/Left declare social media in "crisis," threaten legislation.

3. Social media heads punish conservatives. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 20, 2018

And here it is only Tuesday night, and we’re already at Step 2, although the GOP is getting in on the action as well. Check out this clip in which Sens. Amy Klobuchar and John Kennedy explain how Facebook is no longer a company but a country with massive power that needs to be reigned in by the government:

WATCH: Sens. @amyklobuchar and @SenJohnKennedy talk to @ChuckTodd about why it might be time to regulate Facebook. #MTPDaily Sen. Kennedy: "Let's face it, they're no longer a company, they're a country." pic.twitter.com/5AfuUPWwDu — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 21, 2018

“I think Facebook is a fine company” … it’d be a shame if anything happened to it.

Look, we all know that Facebook has problems, but we’re also astounded by how badly the government can mess up anything. But hey, why not treat Facebook like it’s an actual hostile foreign power hacking our elections: that’s the narrative, right? Let the government take it over and clean it up.

The authortarian power grab. https://t.co/nCqpaeWGGx — Adam Flury (@FluryPD) March 21, 2018

Keep 👏 Government 👏 Away 👏 From 👏 Literally 👏 Everything 👏 https://t.co/OKkEiKr0KM — Alexi Kudej (@AKudej25) March 21, 2018

I’m no fan of Facebook, but let the free market determine its fate. We have far too much federal regulations burdening business already — Derek Vachon (@dvcapeguy) March 21, 2018

I think the good Senators are very confused about what a country is. Not the people I want regulating our private companies. — Alex Zelinski (@A_Zelinski) March 21, 2018

Every story that says "we need to regulate" is about something that is already regulated by lawmakers who refuse to admit error but now seek credit. https://t.co/bhGVWM5VYW — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) March 21, 2018

Obama mined data and it was “visionary” and a “data election”. 🤔 — DLass (@Wwlasss) March 21, 2018

Yep.

But until the government and the media manage to fix everything Hillary Clinton listed in “What Happened” as the reason she lost the election she was “supposed” to have won, there’s work to be done!

