Ahead of his upcoming interview with CNN, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has posted a statement addressing “the Cambridge Analytica situation”:
Zuckerberg posts statement:https://t.co/OobuXELCG9
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 21, 2018
BREAKING: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg finally addresses the user data scandal in a post. He will face questions in a exclusive TV interview with Laurie Segall on CNN at 9 p.m. ET. https://t.co/CKNUBVjx8r pic.twitter.com/igKHu6Z1YJ
— CNN (@CNN) March 21, 2018
Here’s the full statement:
Hmmm.
please log onto Facebook to view my statement about how you can trust Facebook now
— Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) March 21, 2018
The disingenuousness of that CYA Zuckerberg statement is just staggering.
— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) March 21, 2018
And there’s something conspicuously absent from that statement:
missing from his statement: anything about 2012. https://t.co/Ob0NrLabAv
— Kevin in ABQ (@KevinInABQ) March 21, 2018
I feel like Zuckerberg left a huge gap in his timeline of events regarding data sharing with peer to peer applications. Specifically 2007 – 2012.https://t.co/N35sYiNiVG
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 21, 2018
How do you like that?
I mean it's not like anything big happened regarding the use of that information and the development of that technology in those years #YesWeCan
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 21, 2018
You caught that too, haha. I was laughing over here when reading that.
— Dave Andrews (@InfernoX51) March 21, 2018
Most people have amnesia of that timeframe.
— Kristi (@Kristi0729) March 21, 2018
It’s like Mark Zuckerberg was asleep that whole time!
It's amazing when you remember that if Hillary won, none of this would be happening. https://t.co/fFZkLelt8D
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 21, 2018
"We didn't mean for our longstanding creepy privacy destruction policies to benefit a Republican rather than a Democrat this election cycle, and we promise it won't happen again" https://t.co/lQMuIT4pdy
— I'm a M'Fin Pickle in a Top Hat (@sunnyright) March 21, 2018
Heh.