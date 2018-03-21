Ahead of his upcoming interview with CNN, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has posted a statement addressing “the Cambridge Analytica situation”:

BREAKING: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg finally addresses the user data scandal in a post. He will face questions in a exclusive TV interview with Laurie Segall on CNN at 9 p.m. ET. https://t.co/CKNUBVjx8r pic.twitter.com/igKHu6Z1YJ — CNN (@CNN) March 21, 2018

Here’s the full statement:

Hmmm.

please log onto Facebook to view my statement about how you can trust Facebook now — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) March 21, 2018

The disingenuousness of that CYA Zuckerberg statement is just staggering. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) March 21, 2018

And there’s something conspicuously absent from that statement:

missing from his statement: anything about 2012. https://t.co/Ob0NrLabAv — Kevin in ABQ (@KevinInABQ) March 21, 2018

I feel like Zuckerberg left a huge gap in his timeline of events regarding data sharing with peer to peer applications. Specifically 2007 – 2012.https://t.co/N35sYiNiVG — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 21, 2018

How do you like that?

I mean it's not like anything big happened regarding the use of that information and the development of that technology in those years #YesWeCan — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 21, 2018

You caught that too, haha. I was laughing over here when reading that. — Dave Andrews (@InfernoX51) March 21, 2018

Most people have amnesia of that timeframe. — Kristi (@Kristi0729) March 21, 2018

It’s like Mark Zuckerberg was asleep that whole time!

It's amazing when you remember that if Hillary won, none of this would be happening. https://t.co/fFZkLelt8D — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 21, 2018

"We didn't mean for our longstanding creepy privacy destruction policies to benefit a Republican rather than a Democrat this election cycle, and we promise it won't happen again" https://t.co/lQMuIT4pdy — I'm a M'Fin Pickle in a Top Hat (@sunnyright) March 21, 2018

Heh.