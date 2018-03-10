As Twitchy reported, Parkland survivor Kyle Kashuv made a whirlwind tour of Washington, D.C., this week, meeting with Donald and Melania Trump, Ted Cruz, Orrin Hatch, Marco Rubio, Paul Ryan, Louie Gohmert, and Kellyanne Conway all in the same day.

Now, Kashuv is getting heat from The Resistance for meeting with the first lady and posting a photo. He had this advice to share Saturday:

But some are wondering why only the pro-Second Amendment Kashuv got to meet with the president and first lady.

First of all, it’s not true: President Trump and Vice President Pence did meet with Stoneman Douglas High School students during the president’s school safety listening session at the White House, which was held the same day as CNN’s NRA show trial but included a lot less heckling and screaming from a televised audience (and no “creative input” from Sheriff Scott Israel, thankfully).

Second, as Kashuv notes, if you do want to meet with the president, don’t hang up on his office when the invitation is made.

It’s true: David Hogg, co-founder of “Never Again MSD,” told Bill Maher that he “hung up on the White House the other day” when invited to the president’s listening session on gun violence.

“They called me the day before the listening sessions and asked if we were going to come. I said I’m not coming because we expect President Trump to come to the CNN town hall,” Hogg told Maher.

Still not getting it, are you?

Well, at least Kashuv is getting some press, even if now he’s being called a Fox News puppet. And yes, he should be asking why he wasn’t invited on “Real Time with Bill Maher” or “The Ellen Show” — not that we don’t know the answer.

Update:

Looks like those meetings with Sens. Orrin Hatch and Marco Rubio are getting follow-ups, along with a yet-to-be-announced meet-up. And considering he already met with POTUS, we’re kind of intrigued what a MAJOR meeting might comprise.

