As Twitchy reported, Parkland survivor Kyle Kashuv made a whirlwind tour of Washington, D.C., this week, meeting with Donald and Melania Trump, Ted Cruz, Orrin Hatch, Marco Rubio, Paul Ryan, Louie Gohmert, and Kellyanne Conway all in the same day.

Now, Kashuv is getting heat from The Resistance for meeting with the first lady and posting a photo. He had this advice to share Saturday:

When given the ultimate honor to meet @POTUS or @FLOTUS: TAKE THE MEETING. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 10, 2018

But some are wondering why only the pro-Second Amendment Kashuv got to meet with the president and first lady.

First of all, it’s not true: President Trump and Vice President Pence did meet with Stoneman Douglas High School students during the president’s school safety listening session at the White House, which was held the same day as CNN’s NRA show trial but included a lot less heckling and screaming from a televised audience (and no “creative input” from Sheriff Scott Israel, thankfully).

Second, as Kashuv notes, if you do want to meet with the president, don’t hang up on his office when the invitation is made.

Heartened to see children affected by tragedy using their voices to try and create change. Wonderful to meet and speak with Stoneman Douglas High School student @KyleKashuv today at the @WhiteHouse. His message of unity inspires us all! #MSDStrong pic.twitter.com/N5ZqdGruwT — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 8, 2018

Propaganda? They HUNG UP ON THE EXECUTIVE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT. After that you think @POTUS should invite them? You are a disgrace https://t.co/oVIYx91dVw https://t.co/tKFBpFz9iB — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 11, 2018

It’s true: David Hogg, co-founder of “Never Again MSD,” told Bill Maher that he “hung up on the White House the other day” when invited to the president’s listening session on gun violence.

“They called me the day before the listening sessions and asked if we were going to come. I said I’m not coming because we expect President Trump to come to the CNN town hall,” Hogg told Maher.

Still not getting it, are you?

Is this a joke? You realize that my classmates bragged about hanging up on @POTUS's office on NATIONAL TELEVISION to @billmaher!?!?!? Should I be asking why I am not on @TheEllenShow? https://t.co/oVIYx91dVw https://t.co/k4kgo5sOI4 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 11, 2018

Well, at least Kashuv is getting some press, even if now he’s being called a Fox News puppet. And yes, he should be asking why he wasn’t invited on “Real Time with Bill Maher” or “The Ellen Show” — not that we don’t know the answer.

There is a full article knocking our great @FLOTUS for meeting with me. I requested a meeting and FLOTUS so graciously agreed. FLOTUS asked if I would be okay with the FL posting a picture and I said "I would be nothing short of honored" and I stand by it https://t.co/JU0gOUKO3R — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 11, 2018

Update:

Looks like those meetings with Sens. Orrin Hatch and Marco Rubio are getting follow-ups, along with a yet-to-be-announced meet-up. And considering he already met with POTUS, we’re kind of intrigued what a MAJOR meeting might comprise.

.@benshapiro, any chance you can get @INDOCHINO to sponsor a free suit? lol Jk, but seriously, I do need one ASAP and a tie. I am back in D.C. on Tuesday with @senorrinhatch and @marcorubio – I also have 1 MAJOR (embargoed) meeting that I am very excited for — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 11, 2018

