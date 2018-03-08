As Twitchy reported earlier, Parkland shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv — who was never given the media spotlight that other, more openly pro-gun control students received — has been making the rounds in Washington.

You’re unlikely to see much of it on cable news, but Kashuv has been meeting with legislators — as well as President Trump and first lady Melania Trump — to show off his “ReachOut” app, which would allow students to provide each other with emotional support and help them recognize and report warning signs.

Here’s Kashuv with President Trump in the Oval Office:

Wonderful to meet @KyleKashuv today. His message of unity is one we should all share. Thank you for visiting us at the @WhiteHouse & hope you enjoyed your surprise meeting with @potus! Wishing you much success w @TheReachOutApp. pic.twitter.com/K4aGydo1uX — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 8, 2018

Heartened to see children affected by tragedy using their voices to try and create change. Wonderful to meet and speak with Stoneman Douglas High School student @KyleKashuv today at the @WhiteHouse. His message of unity inspires us all! #MSDStrong pic.twitter.com/N5ZqdGruwT — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 8, 2018

Before his private White House mtg with @FLOTUS today, @KyleKashuv spent time w lawmakers on the Hill. His app helps students in crisis by putting them in contact with other students who can provide emotional support. https://t.co/sWtO9nJWLZ — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) March 8, 2018

Had the absolute pleasure of meeting and talking with @KyleKashuv in DC today. Smart kid with a very bright future. Looking forward to seeing what you’ll do next. He’ll be on @foxandfriends tomorrow, tune in! pic.twitter.com/IClYhhZhd9 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 8, 2018

When I think of a good person @KellyannePolls certainly comes to mind. She is so down to earth and a really genuine human being. I can now see firsthand why @realDonaldTrump loves you so much. Thank you. #MSDStrong pic.twitter.com/iz3w08vgHe — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 8, 2018

An honor to sit with Senator @tedcruz and discuss bipartisanship. pic.twitter.com/9vQYNeZP2h — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 8, 2018

Great meeting with @KyleKashuv a student at #MSDStrong who is working hard to find common ground on #GunViolence We should all be able to agree that we need to improve identifying potential shooters & stop them before they act. That’s why we need to pass #StopSchoolViolenceAct — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 8, 2018

Was an honor to meet with @KellyannePolls and @replouiegohmert. Kellyanne is a really special person who immediately ran over and gave me a hug. Seeing that people in Washington are real people has been unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/SuArkmQEeo — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 8, 2018

Great talking to you this morning @KyleKashuv! God bless! https://t.co/kMcv9s9m5A — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) March 8, 2018

“You’re doing the Lords work in raising these issues.” Hatch, to Parkland student @KyleKashuv on his efforts to stop school violence by championing safer, more loving schools. #utpol pic.twitter.com/7h4nsvdaRq — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) March 8, 2018

Perhaps what I admire most about Parkland survivor, @KyleKashuv, is that he has something to say, but he’s sufficiently humble to listen/learn from people on all sides of the gun debate. https://t.co/jOxrxVic2S — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) March 9, 2018

Hard work pays off. What a trip — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 8, 2018

