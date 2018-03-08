As Twitchy reported earlier, Parkland shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv — who was never given the media spotlight that other, more openly pro-gun control students received — has been making the rounds in Washington.

You’re unlikely to see much of it on cable news, but Kashuv has been meeting with legislators — as well as President Trump and first lady Melania Trump — to show off his “ReachOut” app, which would allow students to provide each other with emotional support and help them recognize and report warning signs.

Here’s Kashuv with President Trump in the Oval Office:

