Now that conservative student and Second Amendment advocate Kyle Kashuv has been thrown into the conservative spotlight, people seem to think he’s a “Fox News puppet.” Kashuv wanted to make sure people knew exactly how he stepped into the spotlight.

Just because Kashuv made appearances on Fox News doesn’t mean that the conservative news outlet is controlling what he thinks and says. If that were the case, why would he meet with members of Congress on BOTH sides of the aisle?

Tags: fox newsKyle KashuvMarjory Stoneman Douglas High Schoolparkland school shooting