Now that conservative student and Second Amendment advocate Kyle Kashuv has been thrown into the conservative spotlight, people seem to think he’s a “Fox News puppet.” Kashuv wanted to make sure people knew exactly how he stepped into the spotlight.

For those saying I'm a @FoxNews puppet, here is the story of how I got involved. I heard my fellow students were going down to the state capital in Tallahassee to push gun control. I felt someone needed to rep the #2A in its fullest meaning. No one else was willing so I… — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 10, 2018

…made the trip down. While I was there, I walker over to every reporter and asked if they had an interest in covering my different perspective. Everyone of them declined. One reporter from a different outlet said that she'll give me a number for a host at fox as long as I… — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 10, 2018

… don't tell anyone she gave it to me. I called and was booked on an hour later. This happened on the 25th. No one was pushing me. I WANTED to do it. This was my call and I standby it. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 10, 2018

Just because Kashuv made appearances on Fox News doesn’t mean that the conservative news outlet is controlling what he thinks and says. If that were the case, why would he meet with members of Congress on BOTH sides of the aisle?