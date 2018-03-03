Bill Maher had Parkland shooting survivors David Hogg and Cameron Kasky on his show to discuss their march on Washington, D.C. at the end of the month.

According to Hogg and Kasky, they’re wanting to make sure politicians work for them and not the other way around. They plan to get their message across by marching on America’s capitol to demand for gun control.

Their boycotts have worked so well. Just look at all the people who are now boycotting Delta, REI, LL Bean and others. And, instead, people are purchasing NRA memberships.

When your own side doesn’t like your tactics, you might want to rethink how you’re going about things.

Trending

You can call that inexperience an asset. Most would call it a liability.

Congress doesn’t appear to be doing anything on gun reform? Do you even read online news or watch cable news? There are SO many proposed pieces of gun control legislation being talked about in Washington right now. President Trump has said if Congress doesn’t ban bump stocks, he’ll sign an executive order doing so. A bunch of legislators are pushing to have the age someone can purchase a rifle raised from 18 to 21. The ‘Fix NICS’ bill has been circulating, which would require all states and federal agencies to report convictions to the FBI, which would strengthen the background check system. Multiple ‘No-fly, no buy’ bills have been introduced that would keep people who are on the no-fly list from purchasing firearms. And Dianne Feinstein is trying to push her Assault Weapons Ban…again.

But that’s inaction?

Good grief. Look up the definition.

LITERALLY a sign that kids should stay in school…and learn how to properly spell.

While what they went through is tragic, that doesn’t make them policy experts.

Oh man…

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill Mahercameron kaskydavid hogggun controlHBO