Bill Maher had Parkland shooting survivors David Hogg and Cameron Kasky on his show to discuss their march on Washington, D.C. at the end of the month.

According to Hogg and Kasky, they’re wanting to make sure politicians work for them and not the other way around. They plan to get their message across by marching on America’s capitol to demand for gun control.

"We want Americans to stop being afraid of demanding our politicians to take action. They work for us, we don't work for them." – @Cameron_Kasky @DavidHogg111 @AMarch4OurLives #NEVERAGAIN #NRABloodMoney pic.twitter.com/wCEZhnCf9Q — Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 3, 2018

Their boycotts have worked so well. Just look at all the people who are now boycotting Delta, REI, LL Bean and others. And, instead, people are purchasing NRA memberships.

very disappointed you stepped in line with the media narrative being forced on us that these emotionally prostituted traumatized kids are qualified change agents… i hate guns, but i also hate emotional media manipulation… more like “real time with ben affleck” this week — Adam “The Body” Ventura (@adamthompson4u) March 3, 2018

When your own side doesn’t like your tactics, you might want to rethink how you’re going about things.

What great young men. Politicians DO work for us, not us for them. They should remember they are replaceable and their power is ephemeral — Susan Jordan#FBPE (@SusanJo43071601) March 3, 2018

Children bring me great hope for better gun control, but even they know it is an uphill battle. — 🌊Persister❄Sister🇱🇷 # NeverAgain (@PersisterCrone) March 3, 2018

I don’t think they understand how “uphill” the battle is…and that’s one thing that gives me hope! These kids expect change, & don’t know the “game.” They are not going to stop until change occurs. It is our job to support them and keep them going! #GunReformNow #LibertyRising — Dave S (@TeacherDave34) March 3, 2018

You can call that inexperience an asset. Most would call it a liability.

More like climbing Mt. Everest! They just reported this morning, that doesn't appear Congress will be doing anything on gun reform. Those kids, I'm afraid, will get fustrated after another month. I hope not, but… — Stephen Jones 🌷 (@phineasflapdood) March 3, 2018

Congress doesn’t appear to be doing anything on gun reform? Do you even read online news or watch cable news? There are SO many proposed pieces of gun control legislation being talked about in Washington right now. President Trump has said if Congress doesn’t ban bump stocks, he’ll sign an executive order doing so. A bunch of legislators are pushing to have the age someone can purchase a rifle raised from 18 to 21. The ‘Fix NICS’ bill has been circulating, which would require all states and federal agencies to report convictions to the FBI, which would strengthen the background check system. Multiple ‘No-fly, no buy’ bills have been introduced that would keep people who are on the no-fly list from purchasing firearms. And Dianne Feinstein is trying to push her Assault Weapons Ban…again.

But that’s inaction?

Good grief. Look up the definition.

LITERALLY a sign that kids should stay in school…and learn how to properly spell.

Great show last night. I love that these kids have a voice and are using it! For all the adults out there saying they’re not qualified to speak about gun control and the 2nd amendment; you cower in fear first as you stare down an AR-15, then talk to me about qualified. — Paula Nilsson (@PaulaNilsson17) March 3, 2018

While what they went through is tragic, that doesn’t make them policy experts.

These young men could run the country better than the current administration and the Congress. — Jeanine Burkman (@BurkmanJeanine) March 3, 2018

Oh man…