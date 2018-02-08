Earlier we told you that The Daily Caller’s Luke Rosiak is on fire, and he’s found something else in combing through those texts between FBI agent Peter Strzok and his lover, FBI lawyer Lisa Page. Those two texted a lot.

We already know from the texts that the FBI failed to identify classified documents in Hillary Clinton’s email dump, and Strzok’s and Page’s personal texts show a lot of animosity toward Republican voters in Virginia (“ignorant hillbillies”) and “the f**king marchers making traffic problems” at the March for Life.

Now we’re learning that Strzok apparently was texting from inside a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, or SCIF — a big no-no.

So … they guy supposedly investigating Hillary Clinton for mishandling classified materials was texting his girlfriend from within a SCIF? Cell phones aren’t allowed.

Rosiak writes:

Released texts between Peter Strzok, the FBI agent who ran the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s email server, and his lover, FBI attorney Lisa Page, reveal the strong possibility that Strzok used his cell phone in a SCIF — a strict violation of protecting classified information. Such a breach would compromise Strzok’s ability to probe Clinton for mishandling classified info and show a lack of awareness about security breaches, which is what he was tasked to investigate. The text messages that the Senate released Wednesday show that Strzok texted his mistress on Aug. 11, 2016, “We’re in Jims SCIF.”

A retired senior career strategic intelligence officer and National Security Council staffer told The Daily Caller it was unfathomable to be texting one’s girlfriend from inside a SCIF — “and then to be texting your girlfriend — you’re not allowed to use it even for official government use,” he said.

"We're in Jims SCIF," Strzok texted. If this didn't jump out to him as a violation, it's no wonder violations by Clinton didn't. Worse, he may have done this in the presence of FBI's general counsel, raising questions about FBI's classified practices.https://t.co/EZjQwdiYjS — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) February 8, 2018

Oh, but if you raise questions about the FBI’s classified practices, you’re undermining law enforcement, or at least that’s what Democrats keep saying as more information comes out.

True story.

