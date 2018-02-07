You might remember the spin a couple of weeks back when it was learned that the FBI’s Peter Strzok supported the re-opening of the Clinton email investigation in Fall 2016; obviously, the man couldn’t have had a bias against Donald Trump if that was the case, right?

Well, Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, released an interim report Wednesday that gives further detail of the texts sent between Strzok, who was removed from the Mueller probe, and Lisa Page, and there’s not a lot of love to be found for Republicans and conservatives.

The more texts we see from Strzok & Page, the more we see how they loathe fellow Americans w/ whom they disagree. Trump is an idiot, Clinton should win, ppl who voted against McCabe's wife are hillbillies, and, re: the March for Life, "hate those people."https://t.co/y8xKoBRwID pic.twitter.com/hNxIdtzlsN — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 7, 2018

Believe me, we all knew how the Obama Admin. and Clinton felt about us. No surprise just verification for us who "cling to our guns and religion". — Long little doggie (@54Doggie) February 7, 2018

The report allows that further investigation is necessary, but suggests that the texts between Strzok and Page “paint a picture of bias and animus, and certainly raise questions about possible corruption.” The report reads, in part:

Throughout the primary and general elections, Strzok and Page repeatedly demonstrated hostility to then-candidate Trump and Republicans in general. Page called Trump a “loathsome human,” before writing “I can not [sic] believe Donald Trump is likely to be an actual, serious candidate for president.” Strzok called Trump “an idiot” and opined Clinton “should win 100,000,000 – 0.” Strzok and Page also used expletives to describe Trump. Page also expressed disdain for Americans participating in the 2016 March for Life, writing that she “truly hate[s] these people.” Strzok called Virginians who apparently voted against FBI Deputy Director McCabe’s wife for a local Senate seat “ignorant hillbillys [sic].” These statements raise questions about whether personal political bias may have affected the FBI’s investigation.

Those "ignorant hillbillies" would be the voters who decided not to send Andrew McCabe's wife Jill McCabe, a Democrat, to Virginia's state legislature in 2015. Loudoun Co. Supervisor Ron Meyer decided to correct the record there.

Peter Strzok called Loudoun voters "ignorant hillbillies." Facts about Loudoun:

– No. 1 in US for household income ($134,464)

– Led US in investment for counties of its size, with $3.3 billion of investment 2017

– 500+ women-owned farmshttps://t.co/8lMQ515kXj — Ron Meyer (@Ron4VA) February 7, 2018

Peter Strzok hates Trump, his voters, Walmart shoppers, hillbillies & texts like a tween to his lover. Gee what a whiny prick. https://t.co/6OxDcDAnEk — Kimbo (@KJBWV) February 7, 2018

Peter Strzok revealed email calls anyone that didn't vote for McCabe's wife in her lost election bid "ignorant hillbillies". This is the face of the smug elitist partisans that see themselves as the ruling class with assumed entitlement to position and power. https://t.co/JQquNaHsob — d janko (@djanko112) February 7, 2018

Among the newly disclosed texts, Strzok also calls Virginians who voted against then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe's wife for a state Senate seat "ignorant hillbillys." Deplorables, hillbillies, boy Liberal Democrats really loathe everyone else. — Miss Liberty (@TheUSARocks) February 7, 2018

How does Strzok still have a job in the US Govt? This comment referencing 'ignorant hillbillies in Loundoun county' VA refers to the campaign of Jill McCabe wife of FBI agent Kevin McCabe @repcomstock @realDonaldTrump @FoxandFriends pic.twitter.com/cTHDSJHr1V — Kim G Santos (@KGS703) February 7, 2018

I'm getting a little sick of the hillbilly talk. Those 'ignorant' hillbillies have more integrity in their little finger than Strzok has in his whole body. And they aren't ignorant, they know how to survive in any circumstances. I am a proud redneck, hillbilly American🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/2RefEiOccj — 🙋American Mom🇺🇸 (@Thepomom) February 7, 2018

Not to mention that the ignorant one appears to be #Strzok who apparently can’t spell “hillbillies” 😂 — Dan Sargis (@inosome) February 7, 2018

If he's going to call people 'IGNORANT HILLBILLYS,' he should at least know how to spell 'HILLBILLIES' https://t.co/JKmFt1ozrE — Craig Bannister (@CraigBBannister) February 7, 2018

FBI Page Strzok texts reveal racial insults, political insults. MSM silent

Why has @FBI not fired them? "Sleazy Romanians" "Not even gypsies" "Crookedness of the Russians" "Entitledness of the Italians" Virginian voters are "ignorant hillbillys"#Hillbillies #Virginia #Italy — VoiceOfReason (@Voix_Of_Reason) February 7, 2018

Hillbillies and gypsies. Peter Strzok and Lisa Page are as bigoted as anyone else. And they're going to be in American history books under in the chapter to be known as "The Insurance Policy." #WednesdayWisdom #militaryparade — Anthony Rawlings (@arketex) February 7, 2018

