You might remember the spin a couple of weeks back when it was learned that the FBI’s Peter Strzok supported the re-opening of the Clinton email investigation in Fall 2016; obviously, the man couldn’t have had a bias against Donald Trump if that was the case, right?

Well, Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, released an interim report Wednesday that gives further detail of the texts sent between Strzok, who was removed from the Mueller probe, and Lisa Page, and there’s not a lot of love to be found for Republicans and conservatives.

The report allows that further investigation is necessary, but suggests that the texts between Strzok and Page “paint a picture of bias and animus, and certainly raise questions about possible corruption.” The report reads, in part:

Throughout the primary and general elections, Strzok and Page repeatedly demonstrated hostility to then-candidate Trump and Republicans in general. Page called Trump a “loathsome human,” before writing “I can not [sic] believe Donald Trump is likely to be an actual, serious candidate for president.” Strzok called Trump “an idiot” and opined Clinton “should win 100,000,000 – 0.” Strzok and Page also used expletives to describe Trump. Page also expressed disdain for Americans participating in the 2016 March for Life, writing that she “truly hate[s] these people.” Strzok called Virginians who apparently voted against FBI Deputy Director McCabe’s wife for a local Senate seat “ignorant hillbillys [sic].” These statements raise questions about whether personal political bias may have affected the FBI’s investigation.

Those “ignorant hillbillies” would be the voters who decided not to send Andrew McCabe’s wife Jill McCabe, a Democrat, to Virginia’s state legislature in 2015. Loudoun Co. Supervisor Ron Meyer decided to correct the record there.

Trending

Related:

Did Peter Strzok suspect ‘there’s no big there there’ in the Russian collusion investigation?

Brit Hume not alone in not buying that explanation of Peter Strzok’s ‘insurance policy’ text

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FBIignorant hillbilliesLisa PagePeter StrzokRon Johnsontexts