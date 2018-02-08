Investigative reporter Luke Rosiak is on fire today. There’s plenty to pick from in his Twitter timeline today, but this caught our attention in particular.

People are still combing through those texts between the FBI’s Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, and an exchange between the two revealed that the FBI didn’t notice emails marked classified with a (C) among those turned over by the State Department, and they were only found after the Intelligence Community Inspector General spotted them.

The FBI's failure to notice that some of Clinton's emails had the (C) classification marker on them meant that she was able to repeatedly and falsely say she 'never sent info marked classified' without correction. IG later caught the FBI's error.https://t.co/SU0qut6pfJ — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) February 8, 2018

In other words, Hillary Clinton was able to get away with telling the FBI and the public that she never sent information marked classified because the FBI itself missed the classification marks. Who was going to prove her wrong?

Rosiak writes at The Daily Caller:

The Intelligence Community Inspector General spotted it after the FBI missed it, texts between FBI agent Peter Strzok and his mistress, FBI lawyer Lisa Page, reveal. “Holy cow,” Strzok wrote, “if the FBI missed this, what else was missed?” … “Found on the 30k [emails] provided to State originally. No one noticed. It cuts against ‘I never sent or received anything marked classified,’” he wrote, referring to statements by Clinton downplaying the danger of her email practices.

Remember when Hillary told the FBI that she thought the (C) markings on confidential documents were just a way to put paragraphs in alphabetical order? Good times.

The FBI's belated discovery forced Politifact to change its rating of Hillary's claim from "Half True" to "Now we know it’s just plain wrong." If it weren't for the IG, the FBI likely would have closed the probe w/o finding them.https://t.co/lhlFQVo83w — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) February 8, 2018

“I cannot overstate to you the sense of urgency about wanting to logically and effectively conclude this investigation,” Strzok said in 2016.

ICYMI: Texts b/t FBI agent Strzok & FBI lawyer Page reveal that the FBI didn’t notice that some emails from Hillary’s private server were marked classified with a (C) when they were sent. Intelligence Community Inspector General spotted it. h/t @lukerosiak https://t.co/a4Uyib6aun pic.twitter.com/fTJzmXN9Ob — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) February 8, 2018

This seems a very grave error for the FBI to make. After all, what does a Secretary of State handle if not classified email? https://t.co/D9VyKWtWf3 — Celtic Carole (@Desdemona4U) February 8, 2018

It seems like the FBI missed everything in order to exonerate their queen Hillary. https://t.co/DQohgtlIxo — Megan Barth (@ReaganBabe) February 8, 2018

more from The Gang Who Couldn't Shoot Straight. the incompetence of these investigators borders on criminal. https://t.co/jUiOswAgvV — Michael (@MBlake1771) February 8, 2018

"If the fbi missed this what else did they miss?" How about, if the fbi hired clowns like this as their top staff, what fiascos ensued? https://t.co/p9zENwjkap — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 8, 2018

This is incredibly damaging to the email investigation….would love to see MSM report. https://t.co/L737Zrp9jf — Michelle Humbard (@MHumbard) February 8, 2018

