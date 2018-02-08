Investigative reporter Luke Rosiak is on fire today. There’s plenty to pick from in his Twitter timeline today, but this caught our attention in particular.

People are still combing through those texts between the FBI’s Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, and an exchange between the two revealed that the FBI didn’t notice emails marked classified with a (C) among those turned over by the State Department, and they were only found after the Intelligence Community Inspector General spotted them.

In other words, Hillary Clinton was able to get away with telling the FBI and the public that she never sent information marked classified because the FBI itself missed the classification marks. Who was going to prove her wrong?

Rosiak writes at The Daily Caller:

The Intelligence Community Inspector General spotted it after the FBI missed it, texts between FBI agent Peter Strzok and his mistress, FBI lawyer Lisa Page, reveal. “Holy cow,” Strzok wrote, “if the FBI missed this, what else was missed?”

“Found on the 30k [emails] provided to State originally. No one noticed. It cuts against ‘I never sent or received anything marked classified,’” he wrote, referring to statements by Clinton downplaying the danger of her email practices.

Remember when Hillary told the FBI that she thought the (C) markings on confidential documents were just a way to put paragraphs in alphabetical order? Good times.

Trending

“I cannot overstate to you the sense of urgency about wanting to logically and effectively conclude this investigation,” Strzok said in 2016.

Related:

Were FBI agents ‘pulling punches’ on the Hillary Clinton investigation? More texts released

Hillary Clinton again insists she never sent or received anything marked classified

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: classifiedemailsFBIHillary Clintoninspector generalLuke Rosiak