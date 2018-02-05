For a group that throws around the word “treason” so lightly (remember how people tweeting #ReleaseTheMemo were traitors?), The Resistance sure has a fit when someone like President Trump uses the word.

Liberals were triggered earlier today when Trump suggested during a speech in Cincinnati that it was un-American not to stand for good news during his State of the Union address.

President Trump calls Democrats “un-American” for not standing and applauding during his State of the Union address. Adds: “Somebody said treasonous. Yea, why not? Can we call that treason? Why not?" — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 5, 2018

“Can we call that treason?” Trump said, referring to Democrats who did not clap for him during his State of the Union address last week. “They certainly didn’t seem to love our country very much.” https://t.co/4koEcSI39p — HuffPost (@HuffPost) February 5, 2018

It’s probably meaningless to most liberals that it was someone in Trump’s audience who brought up the word “treasonous,” but Trump seemed fine with it, and Rep. Nancy Pelosi — who was probably the most conspicuous audience member during the State of the Union — is most certainly not fine with it.

Seems Pelosi felt that standing for good news under President Trump would equate to some sort of loyalty pledge.

Every American should be alarmed by how @realDonaldTrump is working to make loyalty to him synonymous with loyalty to our country. That is not how democracy works. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 5, 2018

See, Trump was demanding loyalty to himself, which the Democrats most certainly were not going to go along with. Funny how the same people who lauded a president who said that “elections matter” cry “that’s not how democracy works” whenever they lose.

What is alarming is that you think people believe you. https://t.co/Wgix6yyolc — margie gardner (@MargieCGardner) February 5, 2018

If I want to know how democracy works I'm not gonna be asking a crusty bag of elbows like you https://t.co/uWTz4FnLjC — John Blackout (@SomewhatSeattle) February 5, 2018

Sorry, Nancy, I am also not loyal to you. https://t.co/OJYOUJUaMe — Marti Martinson (@dcmarti1992) February 5, 2018

Last week you refused to stand for a 12 year old boy at #SOTU and now you want to talk about loyalty & country? https://t.co/KRraDfs1EQ — Believe Me (@deanawa55339161) February 5, 2018

I am loyal to my country. You on the other hand are loyal only to Illegals. You are Un-American to the core. https://t.co/Jx0HnqbE3h — Danny Myers (@lightnk51) February 5, 2018

Putting the non-existent rights of illegals above American citizens is how "democracy" works. Right… SanFranNan? https://t.co/Jhoc2LAB3c — Jane (@MrsTFL) February 5, 2018

He has my pledge of loyalty! Hey #Pelosi how's the #DACA negotiations going? Will you fix the immigration system or continue using illegals for their vote? https://t.co/d2gLK2Tv8H — Regina Roberts Proud Patriot (@nanadukes68) February 5, 2018

This is a constitutional republic https://t.co/SQUpcCo7UX — Deplorabella Jones (@oyshajones) February 5, 2018

