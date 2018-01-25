As Twitchy reported, Sen. Dick Durbin recently laid his cards on the table when he tweeted that his “singular mission” is to make sure that DREAMers have the “protection and certainty about their future” that they deserve. Where American citizens fit into that singular mission he didn’t say — maybe he doesn’t care.

In a way, DREAMers have already enjoyed a free ride thanks to their parents entering the country illegally, but now Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York is hoping to give them another free ride … through college.

.@NYGovCuomo wants Dreamers to attend college for free https://t.co/7mkKFN8fwv — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 25, 2018

Of course he does. https://t.co/iWq29RZrHD — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) January 25, 2018

Fox News reports that Cuomo “tucked a provision in his $168 billion budget plan” that makes state scholarships open to children of illegals.

No such thing as free. Who pays for this? https://t.co/tETRHpaTv4 — Amy E Adams (@AmyEAdams77) January 25, 2018

Let me say that nothing is "free" American tax payers will be footing the bill for these #illegals and it's not fair at all. As a New Yorker I certainly don't want my tax dollars going towards any initiatives that support illegals staying in my city or state. https://t.co/8FDzfUpJac — Gustavo (@Goose_Se7en) January 25, 2018

Well, if Bernie Sanders can’t make his dream of free college for everyone a reality, at least New York can make sure DREAMers enjoy a tuition-free education in America.

How about putting the children of our military troops first? https://t.co/hu9DauO7lq — Lizzie🌷#ReleaseTheMemo🌷Alexander (@FidesEtRatio11) January 25, 2018

That’s a thought.

Why not just send them all home and then offer free college to naturally born citizens instead? Bet we could afford it if we reduced the population of "lucky" kids who made it here via border hopping parents. https://t.co/t1YK5g2Sms — M M D (@AgataBabette) January 25, 2018

This guy is seriously mental. Why can’t my kids go to college for FREE!?! Oh, I know, bc we are LEGAL AMERICAN CITIZENS and work and pay taxes. Smh! Cuomo should pay!!! https://t.co/BC6J1k8gfj — Jenni Farber (@jenni_farber) January 25, 2018

I don't get it. Aren't the dreamers contributing so much to society and the American fabric? Why would they need anyone to pay for school? #EndDACANow https://t.co/PYBQuF90GF — Ciao Bella DG (@ciaobelladg) January 25, 2018

They are the best and brightest — although blocking the entrance at Disneyland in protest wasn’t really bright.

.@NYGovCuomo I was born here, nobody ever offered me a free college education.

What about legal immigrants who worked hard to come to America the right way- what do they get?

At least @TheDemocrats are honest about caring more for illegal aliens than American citizens… https://t.co/eACfHD7OBu — 🅰️ndrew 🇺🇸 (@realAndrewK) January 25, 2018

Hey Govenor, how 'bout my kids attend college for free, first? My kids have dreams, too, ya know. I've been paying taxes and working my ass off since I was a kid. WTF? https://t.co/CyTG7p43Ou — Jack Harte (@jackhxl7_h) January 25, 2018

They are not American dreamers. Stop the bullshit. They are people taking advantage of the big heart of America at taxpayer expense. https://t.co/0q0vZR4HDP — Ken1951 (@Ken19512) January 25, 2018

Democrats Logic: non USA citizens college free …. USA citizens will pay thousands of $ to learn in college https://t.co/hYkM0bRr0C — (((JoshuaAssaraf))) (@JoshuaAssaraf) January 25, 2018

I don't think this guy could get any crazier, I think this guy has some kind of metal issue. Who in their right mind would provide a free education to someone breaking the law over law abiding American Citizens. https://t.co/RVvMQ1wE7v — Luther (@bambamwv) January 25, 2018

This man is nuts. US citizens must pay high college tuitions while illegals, even if they make up to $125,000 per year, get free tuition? Isn't that almost treasonous? https://t.co/WFHzez3FSY — Craig Woods (@Woods8Craig) January 25, 2018

Doesn’t Cuomo have a broken-down subway system in New York City that badly needs his attention?

Is it any wonder the out of touch Democrats are out of power in Washington? https://t.co/GzKT9cpu18 — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) January 25, 2018

If illegal residents get this before legal residents, it will lead to revolution. https://t.co/d5VIyXQjYI — Joel Hastings (@Rywn) January 25, 2018

Democratic platform: Dreamers before Americans! https://t.co/qg3YHI9dna — Slamming Sammy (@samh0711) January 25, 2018

Please @DNC make this your national platform https://t.co/LNRqJSeoiQ — Steven Shaw (@czechov) January 25, 2018

