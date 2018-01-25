As Twitchy reported, Sen. Dick Durbin recently laid his cards on the table when he tweeted that his “singular mission” is to make sure that DREAMers have the “protection and certainty about their future” that they deserve. Where American citizens fit into that singular mission he didn’t say — maybe he doesn’t care.

In a way, DREAMers have already enjoyed a free ride thanks to their parents entering the country illegally, but now Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York is hoping to give them another free ride … through college.

Fox News reports that Cuomo “tucked a provision in his $168 billion budget plan” that makes state scholarships open to children of illegals.

Well, if Bernie Sanders can’t make his dream of free college for everyone a reality, at least New York can make sure DREAMers enjoy a tuition-free education in America.

Trending

That’s a thought.

They are the best and brightest — although blocking the entrance at Disneyland in protest wasn’t really bright.

Doesn’t Cuomo have a broken-down subway system in New York City that badly needs his attention?

Related:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo calls GOP tax reform plan ‘economic civil war’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew Cuomocollege tuitionDreamersfree