As Twitchy reported, Sen. Chuck Schumer reportedly took funding for a border wall off of the table Sunday during the government shutdown, pretty much ensuring there’ll be another shutdown.

Will there be universal support for DACA recipients the next time around, seeing as it’s the hill the Democrats apparently want to die on? Well, DREAMers made their case Monday by blocking one of the entrances to Disneyland.

DACA recipients temporarily blocked the entrance to Disneyland as an act of civil disobedience https://t.co/eqexDhvDxA pic.twitter.com/6iUhVRp251 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 23, 2018

Immigrant rights activists right now are blocking #Disneyland entrance on S. Harbor in OC, blocking buses from entering the park. Civil disobedience underway. Protestors want to pressure Congress to pass a clean Dream Act. They chant “No dream. No deal.” pic.twitter.com/lsDZSksuhJ — Cindy Carcamo (@theCindyCarcamo) January 22, 2018

Law enforcement removed immigrant rights protestors from blocking street into #Disneyland entrance. DACA recipients and allies are now on sidewalk underneath Disneyland sign. Protestors want to pressure Congress to pass a clean Dream Act. They chant “No dream. No deal.” pic.twitter.com/2GHV7UJlJL — Cindy Carcamo (@theCindyCarcamo) January 22, 2018

Now show the family that goes on vacation once every few years and was looking forward to taking their children to Disneyland. https://t.co/Cfg1DVrEdp — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) January 24, 2018

Where’s the story of the middle American families that saved for years to take a once in a lifetime vacation to @Disney that was blocked-by illegal aliens from achieving it. https://t.co/UOxGmk5FQa — MaryAnnNotGinger (@MAnotGinger) January 24, 2018

“I was on the fence about DACA, but now that you made my 6 year old daughter miss breakfast with Minnie by golly I’m on board.” – no one ever https://t.co/CHFfGsoxEq — Lady Kayla de Bourgh (@VixenRogue) January 24, 2018

I'm sure these illegals who shut down Disneyland really won over all those families who saved up for their vacation. Keep doing this 👍🏻 https://t.co/o4PgRZolcI — Mr. Frexit 🇺🇸 (@MrFrexlt) January 24, 2018

“Dreamers” destroying the dreams of American children, literally. https://t.co/SP87aVzfre — Professor Whitestein (@GodisWhite69) January 24, 2018

Dems shutting down the happiest place on Earth is definitely a winning strategy https://t.co/eoGKaRewi3 — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) January 24, 2018

Winning hearts and minds. https://t.co/8LWGnyfQy3 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 24, 2018

I find this persuasive but probably not in the way they would like. https://t.co/omoGKgdZhX — Sweetened Beverage Recovery Fee (@jasonelevation) January 24, 2018

I thought Dreamers were supposed to be the best and brightest. Turns out, maybe not so much. This was a remarkably stupid way to garner support. https://t.co/zPdFVsMPjF — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) January 24, 2018

I want them to do MORE of this shit. Everytime they block a road or a park or wave Mexican flags, the more Americans see what they really are: snotty, bratty, entitled invaders. Like a burglar broke into your house, brought his kids, and now they're demanding you give them a room — Douglas (@DesScorp) January 24, 2018

DACA getting less popular by the day https://t.co/Fl4rZzXv0n — Travis (@KingBroly) January 24, 2018

It's almost like they're trying to burn through whatever goodwill people previously had for them. https://t.co/7o7j1rHOmh — Conservative Student (@BigRightBear) January 24, 2018

Not a winning strategy. Makes people like me, who would like to see a path to citizenship, very uncomfortable with these displays of entitlement & disrespect. https://t.co/q1SSSNYQVO — AP (@Olygirlforever) January 24, 2018

This is definitely not how you prove that you’re worth citizenship. https://t.co/fidoaGcm6k — Alex Lederer™ (@Kevin_Fed16) January 24, 2018

On the other side of the country on Tuesday, DREAMers marched to Sen. Chuck Schumer’s apartment — not the happiest place on earth —with their demands.

Protesters in #Brooklyn on Tuesday said @SenSchumer caved to the GOP to end the government shutdown. They decided to take their anger to his doorstep. See more on #NY1atTEN pic.twitter.com/VU1fzIA32m — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) January 24, 2018

How do you like this entitlement attitude you created now, Chuck? https://t.co/efeI0nCwjI — Polly Sigh (@PollySigh1) January 24, 2018

Not a smart strategy… You know, entering a country illegally and then acting like you own the place. https://t.co/yx1IQ0542F — Aru Maito 🇮🇹🇪🇸🇵🇹 (@arumaito222) January 24, 2018

I wish these Dreamers would for once prove to us why they deserve legitimacy. https://t.co/irSjKDkyoo — Roger Mace (@roger_mace) January 24, 2018

Better time would be spent in the citizenship line. Buffoonery gets you press for 1/2 a day or less and doesn’t change the fact that the majority of Americans, especially those who spent years to become legal citizens, don’t support threats, demands. You’re adults. Act like it https://t.co/5GZhZ68kWd — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) January 24, 2018

#RT @GrahamLedger: LOL. Payback is a b-tch, Chuck. Hey Mitch, this is called striking while the iron is hot. Hey Paul, convene Congress. Authorize 20 billion for the wall. President signs it. Appropriate it. Done! Next item … https://t.co/kAnXy3l1pg — One America News (@OANN) January 24, 2018

