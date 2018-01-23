As Twitchy reported, Sen. Chuck Schumer reportedly took funding for a border wall off of the table Sunday during the government shutdown, pretty much ensuring there’ll be another shutdown.

Will there be universal support for DACA recipients the next time around, seeing as it’s the hill the Democrats apparently want to die on? Well, DREAMers made their case Monday by blocking one of the entrances to Disneyland.

On the other side of the country on Tuesday, DREAMers marched to Sen. Chuck Schumer’s apartment — not the happiest place on earth —with their demands.

