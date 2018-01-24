When we recently checked in with Sen. Dick Durbin, he was saying that President Trump and the GOP had a chance to prove they weren’t racist by compromising on DACA.

We missed this tweet last week, but it’s been making the rounds the last couple of days and really does give a good idea of where Durbin stands:

We don’t think it’s wise for senators to have singular missions, other than to represent the people, but a lot of people found it telling that American citizens seem to have been left out of Durbin’s efforts.

That was a pretty loud alarm bell.

