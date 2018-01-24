When we recently checked in with Sen. Dick Durbin, he was saying that President Trump and the GOP had a chance to prove they weren’t racist by compromising on DACA.

We missed this tweet last week, but it’s been making the rounds the last couple of days and really does give a good idea of where Durbin stands:

I’m not going to let anything distract me from my singular mission: making sure that Dreamers have the protection and certainty about their future that they deserve. — Dick Durbin (@DickDurbin) January 18, 2018

We don’t think it’s wise for senators to have singular missions, other than to represent the people, but a lot of people found it telling that American citizens seem to have been left out of Durbin’s efforts.

Wait… that’s your singular mission? — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) January 24, 2018

Durbin's SINGULAR mission: protect illegal immigrants, not citizens https://t.co/W8sdJMfA2u — JSobieski (@AdolphusGusII) January 24, 2018

Senators take an oath pledging to "support and defend the Constitution" but YOLO! https://t.co/7tLCsY0CFh — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 24, 2018

Not the well being and prosperity of the American citizens? Well okay then. https://t.co/d6AmRiB1M7 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) January 24, 2018

A US Senator saying that his only goal is to help people who aren't citizens is kind of amazing https://t.co/uBwZUCjXdI — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) January 24, 2018

And here I thought a Senator's singular mission was supposed to be advancing the interests of his State and its constituents. https://t.co/7YDr2sjlBe — Inconspicuous Rex (@CrankyTRex) January 24, 2018

You may want to pay attention to what’s happening in Illinois. https://t.co/3KorJAoPhN — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 24, 2018

Shouldn't your mission be to serve your constituents, not illegal immigrants? https://t.co/NX21SUQ9Nw — Daddy (@MrDusty1) January 24, 2018

In which a U.S. Senator admits he's only here to protect non-citizens: https://t.co/KpwJTkV0ZQ — Steve Robinson (@BigSteve207) January 24, 2018

People of Illinois, your senior Senator: https://t.co/TFLtJ7rK55 — Velvet B. Sugar (@TMIWITW) January 24, 2018

Democrat vows to ignore the plight of his constituents. https://t.co/nJ8TIUi00R — Dan (@danieltobin) January 24, 2018

Translation: If you are an American citizen in Illinois your senator is not interested in working for you. https://t.co/rFS87F8Xx5 — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) January 24, 2018

Sorry, union workers, disenfranchised urban minorities, and Grandma– the Senate Democrats' "singular mission" is helping illegal aliens, now. https://t.co/8kjWBOG9SF — Matt McDaniel (@GovMatt) January 24, 2018

His "singular mission". thank you for finally admitting the American people mean absolutely nothing to you. Took you long enough to tell us what we already knew. https://t.co/rPg9uk5L7J — Eva 󾓦 (@Eva02652) January 24, 2018

US Senator recants his oath of office. Swears allegiance to foreign nationals and opposes supporting & defending the Constitution of the United States. https://t.co/5BowO8J0Yt — Chief Sugar Britches (@thetugboatphil) January 24, 2018

We know, Dick, Democrats favor illegal aliens over Americans. We get it, and we'll remember it come November. https://t.co/is7LZBolhI — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 24, 2018

There was a time when Democrats cared about Americans.

I mean, I heard there was… https://t.co/HOxOCJE4rx — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 24, 2018

Democrat Senator literally admitting that he works for people who are unlawfully inside the United States and not for American citizens. This is the Democratic Party. https://t.co/WH0Bsj9zYH — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) January 24, 2018

Yes, yes, we know. You don't give a damn about citizen's dreams, just a future permanent voting base. Got it. https://t.co/MiTzWBF4OD — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) January 24, 2018

I missed the "deserve" clause in our Constitution. Must be in Mexico's. https://t.co/D60mo43Dzy — Pissed Pat (@Pissed_Pat) January 24, 2018

So "deserve" gets a new definition? Holy shit, I need a liberal dictionary to be produced, but it would probably need revised every week. https://t.co/uQZi577CxX — Christian Vantu (@Van2Productions) January 24, 2018

“Hey DoD, I know the readiness crisis gets worse with every day we go without an actual spending bill (as I’ve admitted in other quotes), but my only mission is to take care of DREAMers. Sorry — good luck out there.” https://t.co/yR24c9r8vl — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) January 24, 2018

This is the guy Jeff Flake is working with on immigration. https://t.co/so9vJD6UXV — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 23, 2018

So those of you that voted for @SenatorDurbin, did you know his priority would be illegal NON-citzens? Did you vote for that? If so you deserve him. https://t.co/VnURPHuneP — BoMae Alcott (@_GMAFB) January 24, 2018

We've got a singular mission too To see all you cretins lose their jobs in Nov … if not before #MAGA https://t.co/EHKOSkRdDU — John Q Public (@Maxxtruk) January 24, 2018

This thread makes me happy that people have woken up to something. https://t.co/xiiDwJ9ol1 — Huncho Jack (@alphashark44) January 24, 2018

That was a pretty loud alarm bell.

Related:

SHAMELESS: Sen. Dick Durbin lets GOPers know only way to PROVE they’re not racist

DAAAMN! Sen. Tom Cotton lights Flake, Graham AND Dicky Durbin UP over DACA, and it’s BRUTAL