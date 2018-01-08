Yale assistant professor of psychiatry Bandy X. Lee made a huge splash in the media last week after meeting with a handful of Democrats in Congress to sound the alarm over the president’s mental fitness to serve.

Lee has appeared on MSNBC and SiriusXM, and pieces about her or by her appeared in Vox, Politico, and The Guardian, all of which she retweeted, having just joined Twitter “to inform people where they may have questions.”

Lee tweeted over the weekend that she was demanding a correction to a “wildly speculative and inaccurate article” in The Weekly Standard questioning her “meeting” with a Republican senator, but that tweet has disappeared, along with her entire Twitter account. The whole thing’s been shut down.

She writes in her last post:

Dear All, I was told that Twitter would be a good way to respond to mistaken notions, but I have a full-time job (also, “followers” jumping from the 20’s to the 600’s overnight is a lot to manage). So I am abandoning the idea. Please excuse–it has been nice to try this out!

So that’s all she wrote. After all, she does have a day job — not that it kept her from editing “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump” or traveling to Washington, D.C. to meet with a handful of representatives about her concerns.

Looks like the Twitter asylum was too much. Oh well … at least people can still tweet about her:

It’s incredibly ill-informing and irresponsible for a psychiatrist like @BandyXLee to tell members of Congress @realDonaldTrump is a “public health risk” without meeting or evaluating him using anything other than uneducated and ill-informed claims and what is publicly available. pic.twitter.com/B0Y4OpABGQ — Frank James A. Lexa (@FrankLexa) January 4, 2018

1. What is his specific disorder/condition? 2. Have you examined family history?

3. Have you reviewed the patients physical health record?

4. Are you aware of the patients current health condition?

5. Have you administered any cognitive testing? — Mark Werlein (@MarkWerlein) January 7, 2018

6. Have you administered any psychological tests?

7. Have you performed a thorough forensic psychiatric workup on the patient which is compliant DSM guidelines?

8. Have you listed inclusionary traits to support your findings? — Mark Werlein (@MarkWerlein) January 7, 2018

You referring to something as "wildly speculative" is pretty rich, Dr. Lee. how much time did you spend in a one on one evaluation of Trump before you "diagnosed" him? Your public lack of ethics is the reason why those of us with mental health issues don't trust psychiatrists. — Diana "Eat the Rich" Joy 🛋 (@DianaJoy23) January 7, 2018

If this is really you, all of the above is inaccurate. I’m a Yale alum and a Johns Hopkins trained psychiatrist. You are beyond unethical and a partisan hack. You’re not even currently licensed. 👇And, you should never be near a patient, again. You’re a disgrace to medicine. pic.twitter.com/4a8mf6YFXc — Crazy Otto (@CrazyOtto78) January 7, 2018

The politicalization of psychiatry by @BandyXLee exposes far more about psychiatrists than it does about Trump. Sadly, their profession will suffer a crisis of credibility. And worse, patients will be the ultimate victims. — Dr. Milton Wolf (@MiltonWolfMD) January 7, 2018

Yeah, but it sure gave CNN something to talk about for a week.

