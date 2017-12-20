Congressman and amateur sociologist Ted Lieu was firmly opposed to that GOP tax plan that was going to kill at least 10,000 to 15,000 people a year. Now that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act has passed, what’s he to do?

Well, he can look for a silver lining. The vast majority of Americans might be getting a tax cut, but the bill’s still unpopular. And why’s that? Because Sally’s going to be jealous when she finds out someone else got more money back from the government.

GOP underestimates how people feel when they know others got a better deal. If Sally gets a tax cut of $380 but others get $200,000, she will be upset. And wait until Joe finds out he is getting a tax increase for residing in CA. That's why tax bill is so unpopular: human nature. https://t.co/uPr9aWBAsn — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 20, 2017

Yeah, “how people feel” is a hell of a basis on which to write the U.S. tax code. Hey … some people are already cranky that they’ll be getting to keep more of their own money, but that’s just too bad, isn’t it? Send it back!

So is this like Chelsea Handler’s rationalization that there will be a backlash against the tax bill in 2018 and Democrats will sweep into office? That’s one (bad) way to spin it.

I'm not sure that "this bill is unpopular because people are innately jealous and greedy" is a great argument here, Ted. https://t.co/K5Sj8ifYAD — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) December 20, 2017

class warfare now! https://t.co/cXjXWkqAAh — Brian S Hall (@brianshall) December 20, 2017

"You people are scum. Vote for us!" https://t.co/l49Z8S7KTi — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) December 20, 2017

I don't think you're supposed to say this part out loud, Ted https://t.co/RrXluQpA28 — Brown Jesus (@robkroese) December 20, 2017

This guy wants to govern on the jealous human nature trait. https://t.co/gjDGKjPQdH — You're in the DangerZone (@im_dangerzone) December 20, 2017

Yep.

Apparently the bar is really low in California to be elected a Congressman. https://t.co/xFNen3mwuJ — Ready for Christmas (@Rschrim) December 20, 2017

Umm,

How did you get elected? https://t.co/Bt1Vc4QTQW — jane doe (@justjudee) December 20, 2017

It's the fault of declining education standards, brought on by a federal Department of Education, that Sally doesn't know how percentages work. https://t.co/xybVcaVw2z — Ordy's handcrafted Yule log (@TheOpulentAmish) December 20, 2017

Does human nature prevent people from understanding percentages? https://t.co/RgCkZUJVGB — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) December 20, 2017

You underestimate how easily people can use a calculator to learn that you are full of shit. https://t.co/MKHnQy6vMd — Slovydal (@Slovydal) December 20, 2017

Hey dipshit, If Sally pays 3K in taxes in gets $380 (12%) back, and Joe pays 3 million in taxes and gets 200K back (7%), how did Joe get a better deal? Maybe you really are too stupid to understand this https://t.co/m1NovODGpA — JM-Hokie (@JM_Hokie) December 20, 2017

Yeah, Dems. Go run with this, especially when Sally learns what the guy who is getting $200,000 back paid in taxes to begin with. I’m SURE she will want to give her $380 back to the federal government. https://t.co/LQqe0abns9 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) December 20, 2017

And if Joe can’t deduct his ridiculously high California state tax anymore, maybe he should 1) move or 2) stop voting for Democrats who want nothing more than to raise taxes.

If Sally's human like me, she'd be happy she's already paying FAR less in taxes than others, and Joe should consider following the jobs to TX. https://t.co/EIdvOrSrhC — Justin Walton (@JustinRWalton) December 20, 2017

Math is hard for Ted and Sally. Also, jealousy is a disgusting characteristic. https://t.co/26lXuPG7sR — Cal Coconut AKA Drupe King (@TheCalCoconut) December 20, 2017

Dumbest economic tweet I have seen https://t.co/yRg6C7h8C6 — Premature Prellerism (@Aidansheart) December 20, 2017

This is a real representative of real Americans. What a dumb ass. https://t.co/TeP7E1TKnj — Proud American (@cmasiak) December 20, 2017

Are you dizzy from all that spinning? https://t.co/SzFXDklH2m — Kari Be Home (@Kari_in_804) December 20, 2017

