Congressman and amateur sociologist Ted Lieu was firmly opposed to that GOP tax plan that was going to kill at least 10,000 to 15,000 people a year. Now that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act has passed, what’s he to do?

Well, he can look for a silver lining. The vast majority of Americans might be getting a tax cut, but the bill’s still unpopular. And why’s that? Because Sally’s going to be jealous when she finds out someone else got more money back from the government.

Yeah, “how people feel” is a hell of a basis on which to write the U.S. tax code. Hey … some people are already cranky that they’ll be getting to keep more of their own money, but that’s just too bad, isn’t it? Send it back!

So is this like Chelsea Handler’s rationalization that there will be a backlash against the tax bill in 2018 and Democrats will sweep into office? That’s one (bad) way to spin it.

And if Joe can’t deduct his ridiculously high California state tax anymore, maybe he should 1) move or 2) stop voting for Democrats who want nothing more than to raise taxes.

