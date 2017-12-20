Terry McGlynn, editor-in-chief of Small Pond Science, went viral Wednesday after he posted his wish list of things he wants instead of a tax cut. How sad when someone gets a tax cut they didn’t want — we’re quietly crying into our sweaters.

I don't want a tax cut.

I want maintained bridges

I want less infant mortality

I want well-paid teachers

I want federally funded science

I want my social security back

I want clean water

I want natural parks intact

I want renewable energy

I don't want a tax cut — Terry McGlynn (@hormiga) December 20, 2017

It didn’t take a scientist to let McGlynn know how to solve his dilemma. It’s really easy, actually.

…you can write another check to the treasury for whatever amount you want — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) December 20, 2017

Go to https://t.co/XKup19hfkg and give it all back, and then some. Lead by example, just everyone else the hell alone. https://t.co/a6pCY5qyaQ — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 20, 2017

You can write a check payable to the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, and, in the memo section, notate that it's a gift to reduce the debt held by the public Mail check to: Attn Dept G

Bureau of the Fiscal Service

P. O. Box 2188

Parkersburg, WV 26106-2188@JustEric @LilMissRightie https://t.co/Ig1IGJtCjN — T O C (@teeocee) December 20, 2017

I want a tax cut. Send extra money to the Treasury, if you'd like. https://t.co/hoPvWbygcx — Chris Hynes (@realchrishynes) December 20, 2017

Simple. Donate your tax cut to the federal treasury. Donate more than your tax cut if you believe you are undertaxed. Put your own money where your mouth is. Stop telling me where to put mine. https://t.co/OLUdaTSIhm — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) December 20, 2017

Then send the IRS more of your money, by all means. https://t.co/rlsHcix9q0 — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) December 20, 2017

Feel free to send the IRS more than you owe. They’re happy to let you. https://t.co/U1kwqmPXT7 — Magna Cart Horse ® 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@Bagehot99) December 20, 2017

Use a 1040EZ form and zero deductions next year. The government also takes donations, cucpake. https://t.co/A8r8dnnx9t — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) December 20, 2017

You are aware of course you can pay as much as you would like. No one will make you keep your money. Give the government (the worst management corp in the world) as much as you like. They will allow it. https://t.co/pshNG00Z8V — Stacey Lennox (@ScotsFyre) December 20, 2017

You are free to give your tax cut to the government. They take checks. https://t.co/32732P0pFi — Michelle (@michnic70) December 20, 2017

Please feel free to lead by example and pay significantly more than youre legally required.

I want a tax cut https://t.co/sBMseJF2y7 — CapGunWarrior (@BKeachDay) December 20, 2017

Then you should immediately write a check to the federal government for the cuts you receive from this bill. Problem solved, drama queen. https://t.co/E2YnYyGI8S — 🎅🏻TheGhostOFChristmasFOO🎄 (@PolitiBunny) December 20, 2017

Then pay more taxes. Voluntarily. You don’t get to say where my money goes. I earn that, not you. https://t.co/Oja3GwGv5o — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) December 20, 2017

If you actually believe the government is the most effective manager of the things that matter to you, nobody is stopping you from making a donation. https://t.co/xU8tyhqmsE https://t.co/34SI17MEIq — Corie Whalen (@CorieWhalen) December 20, 2017

Feel free to send your refund back to the IRS. https://t.co/3SioIBZcNr — Rachael (@Miss_Wisconsin) December 20, 2017

Use your tax cut to donate to all these causes… #Freedom https://t.co/PPfjI3bQc9 — Bryan P. Jones (@bpjauburn) December 20, 2017

Feel free to donate your entire salary to the govt. No one's stopping you https://t.co/KgsiGhZAoS — The Real Bepo (D) (@TheRealBepo) December 20, 2017

Literally nothing stopping you from paying more than you owe in taxes. What you’re really saying is “I don’t want other people to get a tax cut.” https://t.co/yvjz9m0AYl — gloomhauer (@gloomhauer) December 20, 2017

I want those things to be voluntarily funded like they can and should be instead of through theft. https://t.co/PgkTHBkWUt — RobotⒶgorist (@AgoristRobot) December 20, 2017

And you believe you are entitled to decide where my money should go because you believe the government should pay for it? https://t.co/4kL0oeEcwo — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 20, 2017

Reality check:

You live in California: $1.3 trillion in debt

$1.6 billion deficit for 2017

California has the highest state income taxes

California spends $5.80 per mile of state-controlled highway vs Texas

California ranks 47th for highway conditions https://t.co/9Uohu864Ts — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) December 20, 2017

This guy says he wants federally funded science projects.

Guess what he does?

He’s an ecologist and entomologist.

He doesn’t want you to have tax cuts because he wants a raise… https://t.co/nbV7gDX6cs — B30wu1f (@B30wu1f2) December 20, 2017

Good luck with your fantasies. All *I* want from the government is to be left alone, but do I get it? Nope. Government's purpose is to give the powerful more power, not to give the powerless stuff they want. https://t.co/PJq3yeUArg — Maggie McNeill (@Maggie_McNeill) December 20, 2017

I do want a tax cut.

I want to feed my family.

I want to pay my bills.

I want to pay for my child's education.

I want to save for my retirement.

I want a tax cut. https://t.co/Wv7JDWMvw5 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) December 20, 2017

"I want, I want, I want," he said, complaining about the greed of others https://t.co/SoWvNzmeji — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) December 20, 2017

This reminds us of a 3-year-old’s tantrum. NO! I WANT I WANT I WANT! https://t.co/W39WJVGs7M — Conservative Review (@CR) December 20, 2017

Woke 8 year old. https://t.co/Fua9vGwPli — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) December 20, 2017

I want a pony. https://t.co/7pf3p0PDFE — jon gabriel (@exjon) December 20, 2017

Related:

Is she HIGH? Joy Reid’s take on tax reform ‘makes no sense WHATSOEVER’