Terry McGlynn, editor-in-chief of Small Pond Science, went viral Wednesday after he posted his wish list of things he wants instead of a tax cut. How sad when someone gets a tax cut they didn’t want — we’re quietly crying into our sweaters.

It didn’t take a scientist to let McGlynn know how to solve his dilemma. It’s really easy, actually.

Trending

Reality check:

Related:

Is she HIGH? Joy Reid’s take on tax reform ‘makes no sense WHATSOEVER’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #TaxCutAndJobsActGOP Tax BillTax cutTerry McGlynn