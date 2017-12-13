A vote by the Federal Communications Commission to repeal Obama-era net neutrality protections is scheduled for Thursday and is expected to pass on a party-line vote.

A Twitter post by England-based graffiti artist Banksy has been making the rounds ahead of the vote and scaring people into thinking they’ll be paying $15 a month for access to Twitter if the FCC goes back to the dark days before net neutrality passed in 2015.

That tweet has been retweeted more than 60,000 times, but people in the know aren’t buying it.

Trending

This is about as real as those Russian-funded memes of a horned Hillary Clinton arm-wrestling Jesus. Would a responsible media outlet like to weed out some of this fake news they’re supposedly so worried about?

* * *

Related:

Man accused of threatening GOP congressman and his family over net neutrality support

‘F*CK HIM’! FCC chair Ajit Pai’s family harassed over Net Neutrality — and these maggots LOVE it

Say WUT? NARAL takes the prize for most ‘INSANE’ defense of Net Neutrality

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BanksyFCCnet neutralityvote