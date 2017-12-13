A vote by the Federal Communications Commission to repeal Obama-era net neutrality protections is scheduled for Thursday and is expected to pass on a party-line vote.

A Twitter post by England-based graffiti artist Banksy has been making the rounds ahead of the vote and scaring people into thinking they’ll be paying $15 a month for access to Twitter if the FCC goes back to the dark days before net neutrality passed in 2015.

Twitter: $14.99/month

Snapchat: $9.99/month

Youtube: $19.99/month

Netflix: $9.99/per movie

Google: $1.99/per search If you don't want to pay extra for your favorite sites you need to be supporting #NetNeutrality — banksy (@thereaIbanksy) December 13, 2017

That tweet has been retweeted more than 60,000 times, but people in the know aren’t buying it.

There are no words to describe how stupid and incorrect this is. Someone just made some random stuff up and tens of thousands of people retweeted it. Ugh. I hate everyone. https://t.co/aaOnMaY9vY — Meh (@RightAllTheTime) December 13, 2017

Literally none of this is true but that won't stop it from getting 10's of thousands of retweets https://t.co/qzGIty7I4a — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) December 13, 2017

This is totally made up, but even if it were true, I’m not seeing the problem here. If Twitter or Google wants to charge for their services, that should be their right. I’m not a damn socialist who expects something for nothing. https://t.co/TbdeNEivK0 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) December 13, 2017

This is not how that works… https://t.co/5bXnR5dF5H — Hines (@HinesmanTrophy) December 13, 2017

i actually wish this did happen so i could go back to being a human being and quit the internet https://t.co/FDIetQfauz — scott vener (@brokemogul) December 13, 2017

This is unbelievable. This has NOTHING to do with #NetNeutraility. I can't think of any public policy issue that has been lied about more than this one.https://t.co/vyP128AadT — Miguel Quisqueyano (@xchixm) December 13, 2017

It'll be like those dark days 2 years ago… When there were no free websites at all https://t.co/0EgtRW12mi — Yitz the Corrupt Leftist Ideologue (@yitzyy) December 13, 2017

When you love the government more than the market, you make these kinds of outlandish claims. None of this was before February 26, 2015.#StopLying https://t.co/CvCHaHY48k — GospelPanacea (@GospelPanacea) December 13, 2017

I'm old enough to remember 2014 when there were no title ii net neutrality laws and yet this didn't happen 🤔 https://t.co/qKEIu7ZFRu — Jordan Rogers (@RogersWork) December 13, 2017

I'm not up to date with net neutrality, so correct me if I'm wrong, but the net neutrality rule was only put in place two years ago so why would we see this now as opposed to two years ago before it was put in place? https://t.co/pQyKT7gBvQ — ricky (@_rickycaruso) December 13, 2017

Just like in the bad old days before 2015. Good thing there was a 400 page bill instead of just saying "Broadband is now a Title II common carrier". I look forward to the future lack of innovation in internet service, just like with Telcos before they were deregulated 1996. https://t.co/P7qbkTgvcZ — Ordy's handcrafted Yule log (@TheOpulentAmish) December 13, 2017

I believe this and it scares me! I also use a sippy cup to keep my chin dry when I drink. https://t.co/eKc3KRCUK3 — Cranky Gordon (@CrankyGordon) December 13, 2017

If you believe this you’re kinda dumb. https://t.co/pNKeKq52zK — ross (@rlag09) December 13, 2017

What a terrible way to advocate for Net Neutrality. Give people facts (if you have them), not scary, made-up numbers. https://t.co/hg5D1Q0clL — Mark Wickens (@mwickens) December 13, 2017

Trying to fear monger… Net Neutrality = Government regulation Free Market will weed this out in a heartbeat… https://t.co/okAjifrsjt — I am GreenEye (@IamGreeneye) December 13, 2017

lol where are these numbers coming from https://t.co/HFDtSPINNJ — Ryan Tuthill (@FryinHam) December 13, 2017

This is the dumbest take I've seen yet. And that is saying something. You can't fix stupid. https://t.co/bPDCWKYeKR — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) December 13, 2017

This is honestly just dumb https://t.co/sDj8juUkv7 — Josh Perry 🎄 (@MrJoshPerry) December 13, 2017

This has almost 40,000 RTs. I swear, people have zero critical thinking skills. https://t.co/SLBrIXD8nf — Naked under a robe (@robkroese) December 13, 2017

"I made up some scary numbers, lol" https://t.co/DGI96yh3IQ — Caleb Q. Washington (@calebqwash) December 13, 2017

I'm all for #NetNeutrality but don't let scare tactics like this fool you. The sites listed below rely on users producing hours of free content for them. That's what fuels every product listed below except Netflix. https://t.co/rckHKCdrp1 — Colvin (@themattcolvin) December 13, 2017

Clearly has a firm grasp on the matter. https://t.co/f300blytIM — BT (@back_ttys) December 13, 2017

Wait, so if this fails, I get to kill garbage social media?#EndNetNeutrality! https://t.co/wWOj1D5g3Z — Mr X (@GlomarNeverDies) December 13, 2017

Son, lay off the drugs. https://t.co/uH1MR8K36R — A Raised Bundle of Toys (@ARaised_Eyebrow) December 13, 2017

The argument against net neutrality is essentially arbitrary prices completely made up be graffiti artists https://t.co/yL7QyHuI7L — Franz that kind of racist guy (@zucced) December 13, 2017

Spraypaint fumes got banksy twisted https://t.co/dNehAP5z1J — SuperSeanics (@SeanOQuin) December 13, 2017

We can't be fighting a misinformation campaign with our own lies. This is not even close to how it will work. By lying like this you are discrediting a good cause https://t.co/uy5mt2sUF0 — Jonathan Cooper (@The_Coopdogg) December 13, 2017

i actually wish this did happen so i could go back to being a human being and quit the internet https://t.co/FDIetQfauz — scott vener (@brokemogul) December 13, 2017

Bless, productivity will sky rocket https://t.co/yDdmqHzTGV — غير مهندس (@rafeeudeen) December 13, 2017

This is about as real as those Russian-funded memes of a horned Hillary Clinton arm-wrestling Jesus. Would a responsible media outlet like to weed out some of this fake news they’re supposedly so worried about?

* * *

Related:

Man accused of threatening GOP congressman and his family over net neutrality support

‘F*CK HIM’! FCC chair Ajit Pai’s family harassed over Net Neutrality — and these maggots LOVE it

Say WUT? NARAL takes the prize for most ‘INSANE’ defense of Net Neutrality