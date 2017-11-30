The Democrat & Chronicle reports that a Syracuse, N.Y., man has been arrested and charged with allegedly threatening to kill a GOP congressman and his family if the lawmaker did not support net neutrality.

Patrick D. Angelo, 28, is accused of calling the office of Congressman John Katko and leaving a threatening voicemail:

Authorities alleged the message said, “Listen Mr. Katko, if you support net neutrality, I will support you. But if you don’t support net neutrality, I will find you and your family and I will kill … you … all. Do you understand?”

The message allegedly continued, ” ‘I will literally find all … of … you and your progeny and t- (sic) just wipe you from the face of the Earth. Net neutrality is more important than the defense of the United States. Net neutrality is more important than free speech. Net neutrality is more important than health care. Net neutrality is literally the basis of the new society. That even if you don’t understand, how important it is, net neutrality is literally the basis of the new … free … society. So if you don’t support it, I am willing to lay down my li-‘ (recording ends).”

“Net neutrality is literally the basis of the new society”?

Speaking of … has anyone checked on Alyssa Milano lately?

Yep … remember the chants of “Don’t kill us, kill the [tax] bill” at the budget committee hearing? EVERYTHING is life or death to these people.

