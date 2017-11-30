The Democrat & Chronicle reports that a Syracuse, N.Y., man has been arrested and charged with allegedly threatening to kill a GOP congressman and his family if the lawmaker did not support net neutrality.

New York man is charged for threatening to kill a GOP congressman and his family if he didn't support net neutrality. https://t.co/YK6ZhlLR21 — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) November 30, 2017

Patrick D. Angelo, 28, is accused of calling the office of Congressman John Katko and leaving a threatening voicemail:

Authorities alleged the message said, “Listen Mr. Katko, if you support net neutrality, I will support you. But if you don’t support net neutrality, I will find you and your family and I will kill … you … all. Do you understand?” The message allegedly continued, ” ‘I will literally find all … of … you and your progeny and t- (sic) just wipe you from the face of the Earth. Net neutrality is more important than the defense of the United States. Net neutrality is more important than free speech. Net neutrality is more important than health care. Net neutrality is literally the basis of the new society. That even if you don’t understand, how important it is, net neutrality is literally the basis of the new … free … society. So if you don’t support it, I am willing to lay down my li-‘ (recording ends).”

“Net neutrality is literally the basis of the new society”?

I know we've got more sex scandal to talk about, but can we get a little chatter on how absolutely nuts the rhetoric has gotten from net neutrality advocates? https://t.co/NarlE144Ld — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) November 30, 2017

This brings the number of attempted assassinations on GOP Reps. this year to Many. https://t.co/Vgiz4AAxSA — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) November 30, 2017

So hey remember all those 'unhinged Trump supporters' you had to worry about… Have Steve Scalise and Rand Paul finished recovering from the times they were attacked for being Republican? https://t.co/F8PXS7XSAX — Sabishii (@Alablast) November 30, 2017

What is this trend among leftists? Holy hell. https://t.co/sOyJmJXorf — Anti-Hipster (@corrcomm) November 30, 2017

Let's get a civility update: https://t.co/xNSxFoUBHv — Who Elected Them? (@CounterMoonbat) November 30, 2017

Steve Scalise was shot.

Rand Paul had his ribs broken.

Now another man threatening to kill a Republican. https://t.co/Or25FoDalu — No Filter Network (@NoFilterNet) November 30, 2017

How did something as trivial as Net Neutrality literally become a hill to die on? I mean, was this guy's 2015 Internet experience so awful he feels compelled to murder before returning to it? — Mark Harrison (@meh130) November 30, 2017

This. right. Here!! THE question of the day!! Kudos sir! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — RaKell Rosciszewski (@MrsRotnjetski) November 30, 2017

I honestly don't understand why people get so worked up over this. It's weird. "I don't trust Trump therefore I want the federal government more involved"? https://t.co/qaRvpEelOZ — Jeb Bos (@BigJebBos) November 30, 2017

Hay…. remember when Palin was blamed for violence? Maybe tone it down liberals. https://t.co/IfvXj2BOvM — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 30, 2017

Are we still having conversations about the consequences of hateful rhetoric or no? https://t.co/fNL1RD8hgT — BT (@back_ttys) November 30, 2017

Read this if you haven't. And remember who the real anarchists are. https://t.co/aeP8YKYSLY — ☠Problematic AF™☠ (@EF517_V2) November 30, 2017

Net. Neutrality. This is what happens when every issue is a massive life or death (or fundraising!) issue. Nutcases decide that the revolution will be started over Net F'ing Neutrality. https://t.co/zYLzzIfxCs — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) November 30, 2017

Speaking of … has anyone checked on Alyssa Milano lately?

"Net neutrality is literally the basis of the new society." But Republicans are the crazy party. Got it. #NetNeutrality https://t.co/Cr30vaH2MK — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) November 30, 2017

And I bet if you asked the guy to explain what net neutrality even is he'd have an awful hard time doing it.https://t.co/7ccrnmAxB7 — A.J. Winkelspecht (@ajwink) November 30, 2017

Seems this over the top rage about NN is a thing. They've really bought the hype that the Internet will be destroyed forever. https://t.co/tZ1dpF1eqr — Cranky Gordon (@CrankyGordon) November 30, 2017

Well, when absolutely everything is presented as an existential threat… #copolitics https://t.co/3nNxhlMRQL — terriblezdog (@terriblezdog) November 30, 2017

Yep … remember the chants of “Don’t kill us, kill the [tax] bill” at the budget committee hearing? EVERYTHING is life or death to these people.

Add it to the reasons I’m against #NetNeutrality The supporters are nuts. https://t.co/vomqbaMmKU — Aetius (@ptmk25) November 30, 2017

