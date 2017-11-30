Gosh, Alyssa seems upset with Ajit Pai for making fun of her stance and tweets on net neutrality.

She even wrote a THREAD about it.

Poor thing.

Funny thing happened yesterday. @AjitPaiFCC attacked me for using my voice to speak out against his plan to kill #NetNeutrality and the internet as we know it. THREAD — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 29, 2017

She mad.

He also attacked Twitter, Cher, and Mark Ruffalo. Not an educated attack blasting our perspective with real facts but…a misogynistic, personal attack complete with a Tony Danza reference. (I love you, Tony!)https://t.co/rJ0NOQiNHJ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 29, 2017

Twitter ain’t easy, Alyssa. And sorry but let’s not pretend he wasn’t right about the lot of you.

And c’mon, ‘net neutrality’ isn’t really neutral. It’s a door to regulation of the Internet by regulators; everything Obama did was about controlling private industry and making the government KING.

I’m not going to personally attack @AjitPaiFCC in return. I’m just going to stick to real facts because the facts are on my side. Ready for some real facts about #NetNeutrality? — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 29, 2017

*snort*

#NetNeutrality protects us from online censorship and our ability to access and send information on the Internet. It prevents ISPs, such as cable and telephone companies (Ajit was legal counsel for Verizon) from preferring certain content, applications, or services over others. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 29, 2017

It allows the government to regulate the Internet … FIFH.

#NetNeutrality means individual freedom, not corporate control, on the Internet. So basically, Trump appointed @AjitPaiFCC, wants to take the internet from the American people and give it to corporations. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 29, 2017

NO NO NO.

Oh ffs.

Do you want a free, fair and open internet? Do you want an internet with the fundamental principle that all internet traffic should be treated equally? Well then, you are a supporter of #NetNeutrality. Here's who else supports #NetNeutrality: — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 29, 2017

She thinks the government controlling the Internet makes it free, fair and open.

K.

MOST of Americans regardless of political affiliation and major tech companies. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 29, 2017

In fact, AirBnb, Reddit, Shutterstock, Inc, Tumblr, Etsy, Twitter and more urged Ajit to scrap a plan to roll back net neutrality rules stating “This would put small and medium-sized businesses at a disadvantage and prevent innovative new ones from even getting off the ground" — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 29, 2017

Sorry, but if we try and include the entire thread here we might need therapy.

She goes on and on and on because she thinks she knows best, and she just doesn’t.

The ideal outcome for proponents of killing Net Neutrality would be your endorsement of it. — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) November 30, 2017

Let’s just say she’s wrong, about everything, and should probably stick to tweeting about Nazi elves.

