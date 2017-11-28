The U.S. Senate Budget Committee voted 12–11 along party lines Tuesday afternoon to send a Republican tax bill to the full Senate for a vote.

At one point during the hearing, Budget Committee Chairman Mike Enzi had protesters cleared from the room. C-SPAN’s cameras and others were there to capture Capitol Police dragging some protesters from the conference room.

Protesters also borrowed the “human microphone” technique — where the collected protesters repeat the leader’s words — borrowed from Occupy Wall Street demonstration.

Sen. Bernie Sanders tweeted a picture showing the room cleared of Republicans to gin up some anger.

