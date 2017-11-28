The U.S. Senate Budget Committee voted 12–11 along party lines Tuesday afternoon to send a Republican tax bill to the full Senate for a vote.

At one point during the hearing, Budget Committee Chairman Mike Enzi had protesters cleared from the room. C-SPAN’s cameras and others were there to capture Capitol Police dragging some protesters from the conference room.

Senate Budget Cmte recesses due to protesters. Capitol Police removes them from hearing room. pic.twitter.com/G5P4HPZPxy — CSPAN (@cspan) November 28, 2017

A health care/tax reform protester is arrested and carried out of the Dirksen Senate Building while other protesters lie on the ground chanting "Don't kill us, kill the bill" pic.twitter.com/PFqDhmVw8T — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) November 28, 2017

Protesters also borrowed the “human microphone” technique — where the collected protesters repeat the leader’s words — borrowed from Occupy Wall Street demonstration.

Protesters, some in wheelchairs, removed from Senate budget hearing while chanting "Shame on you!" and "Don't kill us, kill the bill." pic.twitter.com/D5uoOV7HLU — ABC News (@ABC) November 28, 2017

"I'm living with cancer. If this bill is passed, people like me will die. I'm asking Republican senators to vote against this bill. Don't kill us. Kill the bill!!" #GOPTaxPlan (📹: @ABCPolitics) pic.twitter.com/txoeVyQ6SY — Matt Rogers 🎅 (@Politidope) November 28, 2017

WATCH: Protesters arrested outside of Senate committee meeting on tax bill pic.twitter.com/Q4aZr2KJa1 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 28, 2017

Crowd keeps growing. Line keeps growing. People now being taken out of hearing room in makeshift cuffs by police. Chanting "kill the bill, don't kill us!" @kron4news @KOINNews @8NewsNow @KSEE24 #TaxBill pic.twitter.com/VkLsG63F2s — Alexandra Limon (@AlexLimonNews) November 28, 2017

Sen. Bernie Sanders tweeted a picture showing the room cleared of Republicans to gin up some anger.

Every Republican except the chairman has left the budget hearing on the tax bill. Why are they afraid to defend their plan to raise taxes on 87 million middle class households? pic.twitter.com/Wl7yytQFyD — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) November 28, 2017

Because it already passed? 🤔 https://t.co/zIkTBRB4L5 — Matthew DesOrmeaux ⚜ (@authoridad) November 28, 2017

Maybe because the tax bill was voted out of committee 20 minutes before you tweeted? Just a guess. https://t.co/A6B5F9xwU0 — David Stock (@David_A_Stock) November 28, 2017

I think it's because it doesn't raise taxes on 87 million middle class households. And it already passed. https://t.co/9InbxISAKH — RBe (@RBPundit) November 28, 2017

