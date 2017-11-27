FCC chair Ajit Pai has made no secret of his opposition to Net Neutrality. And that apparently makes his family fair game for harassment and intimidation:

I have a friend that lives near @AjitPaiFCC. Net neutrality "activists" posted these signs, featuring his children's names, outside his house. Pizzas also reportedly sent to his house every half-hour last night. pic.twitter.com/jWI4gV6Hvc — Brendan Bordelon (@BrendanBordelon) November 25, 2017

The racist memes and the hyperbolic social media attacks are bad enough. This is deeply disturbing. — Brendan Bordelon (@BrendanBordelon) November 25, 2017

"Dad murdered Democracy": FCC chairman Ajit Pai says his children are being harassed over net neutrality https://t.co/myl1g31rbW pic.twitter.com/n2sKQ5YXMh — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) November 27, 2017

FCC spokesperson tells me there is more. The family of @AjitPaiFCC has received many threats, his wife is being targeted too, through her work email https://t.co/qTpUi2Ko96 — Hamza Shaban (@hshaban) November 27, 2017

More from the Washington Post:

During an interview Monday on “Fox & Friends,” viewers were shown cardboard signs that host Steve Doocy said were put up at Pai’s home in suburban Virginia. One sign, appearing to refer to Pai’s children, read: “They will come to know the truth. Dad murdered Democracy in cold blood.” Pai said those signs crossed a line, even as he noted the charged debate over net neutrality. “I understand that people are passionate about policy, but the one thing in America that should remain sacred is that families, wives and kids, should remain out of it. And stop harassing us at our homes.” … Pai said in a statement, “Internet regulation activists have crossed the line by threatening and harassing my family. They should leave my family out of this and focus on debating the merits of the issue.”

Not a fan of Ajit and his intent, but this ain't right, at all. Leave his children alone, we need to be better than this… — Ryan (@coachryan82) November 25, 2017

I strongly disagree with Ajit, but this is vile. — vortex (@rosegoldplated) November 26, 2017

Terrifying and pure evil — Denise Bradshaw (@DeniseBradshaw2) November 26, 2017

What the hell is wrong with people? Targeting a man's kids because they disagree on policy?? This is what happens when people start to believe that every issue justifies any action in retaliation. https://t.co/aatcebl2Fb — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) November 27, 2017

This is inhumane and wrong! I cant believe someone would threaten a man's wife and children over something like #netneutrality!!! Sorry you're going through this @AjitPaiFCC — Eva Wesley (@Evamalady24) November 27, 2017

I know @AjitPaiFCC is a wonderful person, but you don't need to know that to know this is sick https://t.co/YtIxy4fnpC — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) November 27, 2017

Of course it’s sick. But for some people, Pai and his family totally have it coming to them:

Well, he kinda did — Pat Stack (@pat_stack) November 27, 2017

Well, they’re not wrong. — the CW (@chrisxwhaley) November 27, 2017

Good — Rob Kahn (@Chaka721) November 27, 2017

GOOD. The internet and its ability to be sustained into the future is not simply a business transaction for the rest of us the way it is to @AjitPaiFCC . It is the future of the free press and free speech. This needs to be personal to him – without he may never understand. — PM (@neverstop758) November 26, 2017

Can someone explain what's wrong with this because I don't see anything… — Bria ☆ (@bria_infinityx) November 25, 2017

Boo hoo — kavan7 (@kavan7) November 27, 2017

boo fucking hoo — the jobsite liberal (@jobsiteliberal) November 27, 2017

He might have wanted to ponder that before becoming the lap dog of cable companies. Kids should be off-base, but on the other hand, being a jerk has it's disadvantages. — James Mann (@jamesmannormyth) November 27, 2017

What did this asshole expect, a parade in his honor? — Stephen Payaslian (@StevePayaslian) November 27, 2017

Those kids deserve to know that their father is human garbage. — water caltrop stan (@kiraofsuburbia) November 25, 2017

Fuck him. Actions have consequences — Matt Pope (@TheMatthewSPope) November 27, 2017

Lovely. Keep up the great work, morons. You’re gonna love where this gets you.

Yep, oppose the persons views or not, children should be left out of the debate. Detrimental to informed conversation and damaging to children. Absolutely nothing to be gained from it — tpg (@theGreik) November 27, 2017