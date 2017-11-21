Well, you’ve gotta give NARAL points for creativity. Because their argument in favor of Net Neutrality is something else:

Repealing #NetNeutrality is a direct threat to reproductive freedom. Without it, our access to information about how to obtain an abortion or other #reprohealth services could be compromised. https://t.co/tp0jkibVe5 — NARAL (@NARAL) November 21, 2017

Didn’t we tell you it was something else?

Literally everything is is a direct threat to reproductive freedom, apparently. https://t.co/rcBrfo2eLs — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) November 21, 2017

How did you make net neutrality about abortion? — Nathan Housley👌🇬🇧 (@Housley321) November 21, 2017

Hope you didn't pull a muscle with that incredible reach. — Judson McCulloch (@JudsonMcCulloch) November 21, 2017

This take is completely insane. — Brandon Roney (@broney24) November 21, 2017

What planet are you from? — RichBro 🇺🇸 (@richbro22) November 21, 2017

Your organization is absolutely disgusting and linking abortion to net neutrality is amazingly absurd. — select o speed (@selectospeed) November 21, 2017