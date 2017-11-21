Well, you’ve gotta give NARAL points for creativity. Because their argument in favor of Net Neutrality is something else:
Repealing #NetNeutrality is a direct threat to reproductive freedom. Without it, our access to information about how to obtain an abortion or other #reprohealth services could be compromised. https://t.co/tp0jkibVe5
— NARAL (@NARAL) November 21, 2017
Didn’t we tell you it was something else?
Literally everything is is a direct threat to reproductive freedom, apparently. https://t.co/rcBrfo2eLs
— Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) November 21, 2017
How did you make net neutrality about abortion?
— Nathan Housley👌🇬🇧 (@Housley321) November 21, 2017
Hope you didn't pull a muscle with that incredible reach.
— Judson McCulloch (@JudsonMcCulloch) November 21, 2017
Hello. We are insane. https://t.co/an7XXff1cN
— Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) November 21, 2017
This take is completely insane.
— Brandon Roney (@broney24) November 21, 2017
What planet are you from?
— RichBro 🇺🇸 (@richbro22) November 21, 2017
Your organization is absolutely disgusting and linking abortion to net neutrality is amazingly absurd.
— select o speed (@selectospeed) November 21, 2017
Thanks for the dumbest thing I've read all day
— falseflag.info (@falseflaginfo) November 21, 2017
