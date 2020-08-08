As Twitchy reported, it was last October when Florida’s state Senate voted 25-15 to remove Sheriff Scott Israel from office, after Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended him just days after his inauguration. That hasn’t stopped Israel, whose deputies hid behind their cars while officers from Coral Springs entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in an attempt to assist survivors of the mass shooting.

Israel, who lied through omission about the whole incident during a too-hastily assembled town hall/show trial on CNN, is running for sheriff again, and he’s received the endorsement of the Sun-Sentinel editorial board.

Now we’re learning that Israel has picked up another endorsement: that of the School Safety Advocacy Council.

SSAC is pleased to announce the Endorsement of @ScottJIsrael for SHERIFF of Broward County, FL. Upon election as Sheriff in 2013, Sheriff Israel reached out to us expressing his support for SROs and School Safety. #BrowardCounty @browarddems @SunSentinel pic.twitter.com/xIFU2ZVzuN — School Safety Advocacy Council (@SSAC9111) August 7, 2020

His SRO (school resource officer) hid in a outdoor stairwell while the mass shooting was taking place.

The left cannot allow anything or anyone other than guns to be held accountable for shootings because they fear it will hurt their efforts to enact gun control. — BT (@back_ttys) August 8, 2020

They'd rather put this lying, incompetent POS back in charge of protecting their children than admit anything other than gun control could have saved lives in Parkland. — BT (@back_ttys) August 8, 2020

You want to endorse the guy who 'trained' his officers to stay outside during a school shooting and wait until officers FROM ANOTHER CITY ran past them into the building, you go right ahead. pic.twitter.com/NjNwWI3AdG — I Have Not Yet Begun To Pounce – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 7, 2020

Is this a joke? — Add your name (@corrcomm) August 8, 2020

This is like a Guy Fieri ad for PETA — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) August 8, 2020

Wow. You guys are clowns. — K8thann (@k3rdann) August 7, 2020

You people are sick. — Sandy Parker (@RHWOOBsandy) August 8, 2020

Are you kidding me? This is a travesty — gillian 🇺🇸 geeyon (@gillianbdoll) August 8, 2020

There was a time I was proud to advertise I presented at the @SSAC9111 annual conference. Now I am embarrassed to say I even attended. How disconnected do you have to be endorse someone whos policies & lack of leadership literally resulted in children dying? @AndrewPollackFL — Morgan Ballis, M.S. EM (@CampusSafetyDad) August 8, 2020

You are a joke if you thought endorsing this coward would go over well. — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) August 7, 2020

Shame on ALL of you. You disgust me. — Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) August 8, 2020

So, what you're saying by endorsing this man for an office he was removed from for failure on the job is that you're not actually for school safety… — Chris Short (@cshort) August 7, 2020

Think about it, would we need a school safety advocacy council if schools were actually safe? They're here for job security and job security alone. — Steele🦩Hippopotomonostrosesquippedaliophobicphile (@botticellicream) August 8, 2020

Is this a parody account. — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) August 8, 2020

This is a cruel joke — Dailey (@DaileyOfficial) August 7, 2020

Might want to rethink this. Israel is the wrong choice for Broward, no question about it. Also, it’s interesting that I don’t see endorsements for any other candidates in positions to affect school safety. — Tom Hixon (@ThomasHixonFL) August 8, 2020

That’s because this guy is hoping to land an SRO training contract with his long time buddy. He’s been donating to Scott since 2011. — CandaceLerman (@CandaceLerman) August 8, 2020

There are 17 students who might have something to say about this. But they can't, because of that man's incompetence. — Andrew J-L (@AndrewDahDude) August 8, 2020

14 students and 3 staff. One of those staff being my father. So I would appreciate it if you mention them when talking about the tragedy at MSD. Thanks! — Tom Hixon (@ThomasHixonFL) August 8, 2020

Unbelievably irresponsible. — Attila the Hen 🌾 (@attilahen89) August 8, 2020

Incredible. This is either a parody account created in an act of extremely poor taste, or the death rattle of an outfit that has traded its mission for its politics, at the expense of both. — Discarded Virtues (@DiscardedVirtue) August 7, 2020

As a Broward County voter, I assure you I will not be voting for Scott Israel. We need the brave officers from Coral Springs since they did their jobs. — Jason Connor (@jasontconnor) August 8, 2020

I’m more surprised that he has the nerve to run? He is totally divorced from reality. — Dr. Gonzo (@DrGonzoB522) August 8, 2020

We honestly can believe the guy didn’t resign in disgrace and go into hiding, but no, he’s been bolder than ever.

CNN should do a town hall/fund raiser — Ken Snyder (@KenSnyder4) August 8, 2020

@jaketapper endorsed this villain long ago. — El Chivato (@SMOD2024) August 8, 2020

We ask it every time we do a post on Israel … when is CNN going to host that follow-up town hall knowing all that we know now?

Related: