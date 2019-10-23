Good news: Florida’s state Senate has voted 25-15 to remove Sheriff Scott Israel from office, after Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended him just days after his inauguration.

CNN reports:

Israel, a Democrat, has said he believes the Republican governor had political motives for removing him.

Israel, who was elected sheriff in 2012 and 2016, has said he will run again in 2020.

If Israel is re-elected in 2020, DeSantis says he “will not suspend him for previous actions of neglect of duty and incompetence,” spokeswoman Helen Aguirre Ferre told CNN.

So there’s still a chance he could get his old job back.

Here’s Gov. DeSantis:

Here’s Andrew Pollack, who lost his daughter Meadow in the mass shooting:

And here’s Meadow’s brother, Hunter:

Remember when CNN’s show trial won a Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Television Political Journalism?

Much like Harvey Weinstein claimed he was going to do, Israel took his moment in the spotlight to target the NRA and push for more gun control.

Still waiting for the follow-up town hall where Jake Tapper follows up on that “honest sheriff” claim. Israel knew a lot more than he was willing to talk about on stage that night.

Voting to reinstate Israel was Sen. Lauren Book:

* * *

Update:

And here’s Dana Loesch, the bad guy on CNN’s stage:

Loesch doesn’t think much of Israel’s statement:

The Promise program was politics … bad politics.

