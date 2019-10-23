Good news: Florida’s state Senate has voted 25-15 to remove Sheriff Scott Israel from office, after Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended him just days after his inauguration.

Florida state Senate votes to remove Sheriff Scott Israel from office following his department's response to two mass shootings–in 2017 at the Fort Lauderdale airport and in 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland https://t.co/oNfhzw8Qfg pic.twitter.com/DlUGmSvSHZ — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) October 23, 2019

CNN reports:

Israel, a Democrat, has said he believes the Republican governor had political motives for removing him. Israel, who was elected sheriff in 2012 and 2016, has said he will run again in 2020. If Israel is re-elected in 2020, DeSantis says he “will not suspend him for previous actions of neglect of duty and incompetence,” spokeswoman Helen Aguirre Ferre told CNN.

So there’s still a chance he could get his old job back.

Here’s Gov. DeSantis:

I thank the Florida Senate for tending to this matter. I hope the outcome provides some measure of relief to the Parkland families that have been doggedly pursuing accountability. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 23, 2019

Here’s Andrew Pollack, who lost his daughter Meadow in the mass shooting:

Today was a great day for accountability. Broward is a safer place by upholding failed ex-Sheriff Israel’s suspension. Senators are receiving threats. I in no way condone this. It is enough they have to look at themselves in the mirror#fixit pic.twitter.com/NiVSwHw0uw — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) October 23, 2019

And here’s Meadow’s brother, Hunter:

I am very happy with the decision by the Florida Senate to remove Scott Israel from office. Senator Randolph Bracy

Senator @darrylrouson

Senator @Annette_Taddeo Thank you for putting partisanship aside, to vote with your conscious. It gives me hope for the future. — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) October 24, 2019

Conscience* spelling isn’t my strongest attribute. — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) October 24, 2019

Remember when CNN’s show trial won a Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Television Political Journalism?

Much like Harvey Weinstein claimed he was going to do, Israel took his moment in the spotlight to target the NRA and push for more gun control.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel: "We do need to have some gun control and reform. … Anybody who says different, I don't know about other people, but Emma (Gonzalez) and I — we're calling BS on that" https://t.co/13dzuzJYRm #StudentsStandUp https://t.co/FsdoRCoQNG — CNN (@CNN) February 22, 2018

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel to NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch: “You just told this group of people that you are standing up for them. You're not standing up for them until you say, 'I want less weapons'” https://t.co/mTli3fm9tF #StudentsStandUp https://t.co/Buf7EYEDIp — CNN (@CNN) February 22, 2018

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel to Florida students: "I'm an honest sheriff. … My generation — we did not get it done. You will get it done. America is watching you." https://t.co/6aYY70w14B #StudentsStandUp https://t.co/1VfTFGaZGt — CNN (@CNN) February 22, 2018

Still waiting for the follow-up town hall where Jake Tapper follows up on that “honest sheriff” claim. Israel knew a lot more than he was willing to talk about on stage that night.

Voting to reinstate Israel was Sen. Lauren Book:

.@AndrewPollackFL sharply critical of @Book4Senate over her vote to reinstate Scott Israel as Broward sheriff.

“She’s despicable, disgraceful, shameless – just like Israel. They’re cut from the same cloth."https://t.co/wn6JRZHts0 — Anthony Man (@browardpolitics) October 22, 2019

.@Book4Senate is a total disgrace! She served on the MSD commission & watched kids get murdered. Yet, she still voted to reinstate Scott Israel. Lauren, put yourself in my shoes. What if one of your two siblings were murdered in Parkland? Would you still sell out Broward? pic.twitter.com/I7wYXis3Ny — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) October 23, 2019

This is a picture of @SenatorThurston I took during the critical debate in the senate on the fate of former Sheriff Israel. It shows that the Senator doesn’t care about and the future of public safety in Broward County or the interests of his constituents. pic.twitter.com/TcZQy5BUqP — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) October 24, 2019

Update:

And here’s Dana Loesch, the bad guy on CNN’s stage:

Scott Israel is a sham of a human. He blamed me on national television for HIS failure to: properly train HIS deputies, answer repeated calls about the MSD murderer, and refusal to follow up on actionable threats made by the murderer.

Pound sand, Scott. https://t.co/sTiAREu35p — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 24, 2019

He acted like slime the moment I walked up to him and kindly introduced myself because he was too much for a coward to do it. His deputies made it very clear they were NOT in support of him before they ever took that majority no-confidence vote. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 24, 2019

I’m trying to be grace-minded, but I’ve got nothing in the tank for that POS. I called him out on stage and I’ll continue to do so with every single political step he takes. I’m also happy to fundraise for his opponent. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 24, 2019

Loesch doesn’t think much of Israel’s statement:

You're a coward and embarrassment to the badge.

You should call into my radio show — I've got affiliates all over Florida.

I'd love to see you try to blame me again in front of a national audience for your inability to do your job.

Say when. https://t.co/X8LJUeDe6H — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 24, 2019

Guess it was “politics” that prevented Scott from keeping his deputies updated w active shooter training, per the MSD Commission. And it was “politics” that caused him to support the Promise Program that helped the murderer escape a record, which helped him in buying a gun later. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 24, 2019

The Promise program was politics … bad politics.

Scott's own deputies knew he was a POS and voted accordingly — 85% union vote of no confidence. Because people like Scott Israel ever wore a badge is why you CANNOT depend on the gov’t to be your protector. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 24, 2019

