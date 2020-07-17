There are several candidates for Broward County sheriff, but the South Florida Sun Sentinal thinks that a former sheriff who Gov. Ron DeSantis removed from his post in January of 2019 should get the job back:

Endorsement: Despite the past, Broward Democrats should nominate Scott Israel for sheriff https://t.co/XIWoEanwWR pic.twitter.com/AIvDgmnig3 — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) July 17, 2020

Dana Loesch leads off the parade of disbelief:

The @SunSentinel writes " Israel could not have prevented the tragedy. The school system was more to blame.” Despite REPEATED police visits https://t.co/QvTlFk9qPf

and 39 calls https://t.co/tJ34oXMOmB https://t.co/9qIaniUuo3 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 17, 2020

The Sun Sentinel previously slammed Israel and his department after the Parkland mass shooting:

Sun Sentinel called Israel’s leadership “disasterous” https://t.co/1I6zQWCuhL The Sun hates Ron DeSantis so much they’ll back an embarrassment to the badge whose incompetency cost lives. The Sun is garbage. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 17, 2020

His officers cowered. Rot comes from the head and he was it. He then went on CNN the next night, knowing his officers hid, and tried to blame the NRA and everyone else under the sun. Children lost their lives thanks to his ineptness. Trash journalism. — ML (@just_mindy) July 17, 2020

Despite the work that this newspaper did in showing how so many people let the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School down that awful day, this newspaper has decided to shrug it off because nbd, right? https://t.co/LTiv8FZ8yG — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 17, 2020

This incompetent POS went on national TV pointing fingers at others who had nothing to do with this incident knowing his deputy hid outside the school like a coward and you want to put him back in office. https://t.co/7HwRVFsO5K — BT (@back_ttys) July 17, 2020

Our 4th Estate continues to beclown itself. #EnemyOfThePeople — Lowell George Washington (@deanriehm) July 17, 2020

I don’t even know what to say. The man got kids killed. — George Smith (@P1B_WMichigan) July 17, 2020

This is a new low, @SunSentinel. — Hey, careful man! There's a (@Beverage_Here) July 17, 2020

The media really needs to be defunded. This is grotesque — Manifest Destiny🟧 (@finalbid2) July 17, 2020

Are you serious????? — J (@J_is_for_jedi) July 17, 2020

so we know now that after being fired (for being a gd disgrace) that Scott Israel now manages the @SunSentinel Twitter account — Gianbattista (@gbtiepolo1) July 17, 2020

