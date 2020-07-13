As Twitchy told you last week, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and grifter Al Sharpton were both on hand to help paint a giant yellow “Black Lives Matter” mural on Fifth Avenue right in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan. De Blasio said they were “liberating” the street. (The mural is similar to that on a street in Brooklyn, which de Blasio turned into a pedestrian walkway, rerouting cars and city buses apparently to preserve the art.)

But now we’re hearing word that someone has vandalized the mural by splattering it with red paint. It’s tough to see in the picture (it might not show up in the embedded tweet), but you can see it if you look at the “V” in Lives.

Normally we wouldn’t condone vandalism, but as Speaker Nancy Pelosi herself said about people pulling down statues, “People will do what they do.” To us, it sounds a lot like the couple who were charged with a hate crime for painting over a Black Lives Matter mural in California; the BLM mural was sanctioned by the city, so vandalizing it was a crime. Or is it just people doing what they’ll do?

Like all those businesses burned down and looted during the riots … no big deal, since insurance will cover it, right Sally Kohn? De Blasio can head right back out and fix it in less than an hour.

Somebody splashed the statue of George Washington in New York City with red paint and we don’t recall a panic over that.

“The suspect reportedly fled westbound on 56th St.” If caught, will he or she be charged with a hate crime or just vandalism? And will there be enough police to investigate since de Blasio slashed a billion dollars from their budget?

