There was a whole lot going on in President Barack Obama’s Oval Office on January 5, 2017. There was an all hands on deck meeting including the usual suspects: FBI Director James Comey, CIA Director Joh Brennan, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, National Security Advisor Susan Rice, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, and Vice President Joe Biden, among others.

Recently released notes show that Biden, who told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, “I knew nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn,” suggest that it was Biden who brought up the Logan Act at the meeting.

Catherine Herridge has been busy with her pen and highlighter and reports that notes from Peter Strzok about the Logan Act, which was passed in 1799 and only prosecuted twice, in 1802 and 1852, show he and Lisa Page, along with FBI General Counsel James Baker, searched for the Logan Act statute on January 4, the day before the big meeting.

“And because I am awesome …” Strzok writes to lover Page, prefacing further research.

The guy certainly likes to pretend he represents U.S. foreign policy in his many meeting with the Iranians.

So we’ve been told … is that where they got the idea? Seriously.

Good question:

