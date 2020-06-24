As Twitchy reported earlier, Democrats successfully filibustered Sen. Tim Scott’s police reform bill, the JUSTICE Act, in a 55-45 vote. This came the day after Speaker Nancy Pelosi shamelessly told CBS News Radio that Republicans were “trying to get away with murder, actually — the murder of George Floyd,” with their police reform bill.

After the vote, Sen. Chuck Schumer stood by Pelosi, saying “what she said was fine with me.” Pelosi’s not backing down either, telling NBC News that she “absolutely, positively” would not be issuing an apology for her comment.

Nancy Pelosi asked if she will apologize for her despicable comment that Senate Republicans are "trying to get away with murder, actually — the murder of George Floyd." Pelosi: Absolutely, positively not. pic.twitter.com/GXo5pt2rNh — America Rising (@AmericaRising) June 24, 2020

Unconscionable. Bereft of anything substantive to support it. Utter baseless and shameful demagoguery. https://t.co/8HpBO7ZJ6X — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 24, 2020

Arrest-related killing in dark blue city in blue state ignites intra-party feud over. Democrats demand action, and Republicans participate. Republicans accused of murder. It's almost like they only wanted to blame shift. That's what Rs get for good faith. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 24, 2020

This, by the way, was part of what fueled the disproportionate outrage over the Cotton op-ed. It was a comfort blanket for liberals who had embroiled themselves in an entirely civil conflict and longed for the familiarity of partisan combat. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 24, 2020

Just another load of crap from princess hyperbole — Kevin Burbules (@KBurbules) June 24, 2020

We once thought the extremist hyperbole was just a progressive thing. It's obviously becoming, if not fully is, an establishment piece now. — Eric Newbury (@newbury_eric) June 24, 2020

This isn't new. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 24, 2020

They are asking the wrong question. The correct questions are: “Explain what you mean by this statement?” And: “What evidence do you have to support this claim?” — Mark Harrison (@meh130) June 24, 2020

She is disgusting. And no push back from @PeterAlexander. Imagine that — Nick_James80 (@James80Nick) June 24, 2020

She didn’t get any pushback from CBS News, so she certainly wasn’t going to get it from NBC News either.

Give this woman a bottle of scotch, then ask her questions — SeekingAnswers ⚖ 🇺🇸 ⭐⭐⭐ (@GrimReaper173) June 24, 2020

Put down the bottle lady. And I use the term lady loosely. — Millertime (@cherylqmiller) June 24, 2020

Looks like another portrait of a racist speaker will be taken down one day. — Michael Glatz (@MichaelGlatzSr) June 24, 2020

Such a 'slay kween', she has the true courage to go on friendly propaganda outlets to yet again suggest the GOP is trying to murder minorities When they're blocking reform. — Loren (@LorenSethC) June 24, 2020

"A bill that does nothing," while they literally DO NOTHING! Sigh. — Meesa (@Mee_sa) June 24, 2020

Have another drink Nancy — JP (@jeffmhs1976) June 24, 2020

Those eyebrows, I can't hear because of those eyebrows 🤣 — Miranda (@ridelikeme77) June 24, 2020

That was the toughest few seconds I’ve ever seen the #FakeNews media give Pelosi. Too bad it gets lost in the ocean of adoring press — D. I. Martin Beck🇺🇸🇸🇪🇬🇧🇮🇱🇨🇦🇦🇺🇯🇵 (@SardinePundit) June 24, 2020

Related: