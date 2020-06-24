As Twitchy reported earlier, Democrats successfully filibustered Sen. Tim Scott’s police reform bill, the JUSTICE Act, in a 55-45 vote. This came the day after Speaker Nancy Pelosi shamelessly told CBS News Radio that Republicans were “trying to get away with murder, actually — the murder of George Floyd,” with their police reform bill.

After the vote, Sen. Chuck Schumer stood by Pelosi, saying “what she said was fine with me.” Pelosi’s not backing down either, telling NBC News that she “absolutely, positively” would not be issuing an apology for her comment.

She didn’t get any pushback from CBS News, so she certainly wasn’t going to get it from NBC News either.

