It all started yesterday with what Nancy Pelosi said about the police reform bill that was being put together by the Senate Republicans, and it’s as classy as anything you’d expect from the House Speaker:

After ⁦ @SpeakerPelosi ⁩ says Republicans are “trying to get away with murder, the murder of George Floyd,” with their policing bill, ⁦ @senatemajldr ⁩ calls the comment “jaw dropping”… https://t.co/pejsc4ASAp

And after the Democrats voted against the police reform bill authored by GOP Sen. Tim Scott, Schumer was just as awful and shameless as Pelosi:

After Senate Democrats blocked debate on police reform, Chuck Schumer agrees with Nancy Pelosi accusing Republican senators of being complicit in murder: “what she said was fine with me”https://t.co/IxtMUPt5LJ pic.twitter.com/hflkgYuVln — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 24, 2020

There’s only one word to describe Schumer:

And that’s it. Well, there are a lot of other words to describe him, but none of which we can use here.

Not surprising Chuck Schumer would attempt to frame this as McConnell’s legislation while ignoring whose bill it really is: Republican Senator Tim Scott, a black man from the south. Nauseating. https://t.co/V4GIQzxYSr — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 24, 2020

Oh yes, “nauseating” is another good word to describe Schumer.

In other words, Democrats don't want to fix this issue because they want to run on it in November. They want to let the country burn so they can win an election. Classy, right? https://t.co/3SMmTZGbnB — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 24, 2020

Correct. The congressional Democrats have no intention of “fixing” anything. Quite the contrary, actually.

Why would America believe Chuck Schumer who has been in office since God was a boy and has done NOTHING to help with police reform? Ask yourselves why they're really trying to block this bill. https://t.co/9tuNYjIqOa — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 24, 2020

Fine with me if they don’t want to do anything. Time to move on to more important things https://t.co/GA6gxKIgvv — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) June 24, 2020

Republican Senators Mitch McConnell and the bill’s author Tim Scott ripped Pelosi:

Two weeks ago it was implied we would have blood on our hands if we didn't take up police reform. We did that. Now, Speaker Pelosi is accusing Republicans of trying to get away with murder. When our nation needs bipartisan solutions, Democrats are staging partisan theater. pic.twitter.com/hhFuQHsA2s — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) June 24, 2020