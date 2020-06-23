From the George Floyd protesters on the ground, we’ve learned of two demands; either defund the police and put the money toward social programs or abolish the police entirely and replace them with something else. Congress is scrambling to come up with something, and Republican Sen. Tim Scott has led the way with his JUSTICE Act.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, though, told CBS News Radio that Senate Republicans are “trying to get away with murder, actually — the murder of George Floyd.”

Nancy Pelosi says with their police reform proposals, Senate Republicans are "trying to get away with murder, actually — the murder of George Floyd." Hear it in this @CBSNewsRadio interview with my colleague @sfutterman:https://t.co/DAsGYssPzD — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) June 23, 2020

That's gotta be the most outrageous thing she's said in at least a few weeks. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 23, 2020

*days — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) June 23, 2020

Genuinely shocked the Speaker didn't get any pushback after that line as well. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 23, 2020

And…there was absolutely no pushback from @sfutterman on that statement. Irresponsible of both @SpeakerPelosi and the reporter. — DER 🇺🇸 (@DRRet2022) June 23, 2020

And did Mr. Futterman challenge her on that at all? — Save the Republic 🇺🇸 (@NotBruinOregon) June 23, 2020

Why didn't @sfutterman do his job as "journalist" and push back on that? Does he agree with her? — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 23, 2020

…of course she did. Unchallenged — ChiefKeif (@PITBULL1971) June 23, 2020

When will an actual journalist interview her? — Doris Daylight🔅 (@DorisDaylight1) June 23, 2020

I’m sure it sounded much better in rehearsals but that was a very poor choice of words, Nancy! — 50 Thoosen (@matt_theisen) June 23, 2020

Sweet Lord… — Kalitsam (@Kalitsam1) June 23, 2020

That is the most absurd case of gaslighting I have ever seen — Fake News Strength & Conditioning🇺🇸 (@BobQuarantine) June 23, 2020

This is an absolutely heinous slander, especially of @SenatorTimScott — who went out of his way to include a provision Pelosi has championed in his bill. That is the most polite tweet thing I can say about this. https://t.co/8YKXWtGEBY — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 23, 2020

Tim Scott sees you. — Matt Williams (@mxbx101) June 23, 2020

George Floyd was murdered in a city run by a Democrat mayor since 1973, whose police chief was appointed by a Democrat, in a state with two Democrat Senators, and hasn't voted for a Republican President since Nixon. Completely insane she can say something like this unchallenged. https://t.co/xVTOLReLVm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 23, 2020

Is she saying this in regards to @SenatorTimScott ‘s proposal? That is seriously twisted. — LowEnergyCal (@LowEnergyCal1) June 23, 2020

Insane is the new normal, Stephen. Of course she can say this unchallenged. Who would possibly do that? — Shecky (@SheckyShabazzJr) June 23, 2020

Well, this is certainly gross. — I may have committed some light, um, cancellation (@SFlipp) June 23, 2020

Liberal privilege is alive and well. Reprehensible. — Liz (@_TheStarChamber) June 23, 2020

I'm sure senator Scott appreciated your comments. Thanks Skeletor. — Dennis (@dgsalem09) June 23, 2020

This woman is insane and unworthy to be Speaker of the House. Totally insane! — OriginalMarko (@DragonMarko1) June 23, 2020

Pelosi is a huge ass — Trump2020 (@boomertastic1) June 23, 2020

What a despicable woman. — Lakeside⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Lakeside2002) June 23, 2020

Yes. That’s what Senator Tim Scott is trying to get away with. 🙄

This is disgusting. Race baiting. Democrats are refusing to solve problems – opting instead to use this issue for political gain. And the press just sits back as she spews this racist crap.

Unbelievable. — Bonnie O (@bloc52) June 23, 2020

@Twitter Please fact-check the veracity of the tweet in question… — John (@john_jjsjr) June 23, 2020

Any Republican leaders out there, with a backbone, want to condemn this abhorrent statement by this drunk or Nah? — Big Paulie (@BIGpaulie913) June 23, 2020

She really is shameless.

