From the George Floyd protesters on the ground, we’ve learned of two demands; either defund the police and put the money toward social programs or abolish the police entirely and replace them with something else. Congress is scrambling to come up with something, and Republican Sen. Tim Scott has led the way with his JUSTICE Act.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, though, told CBS News Radio that Senate Republicans are “trying to get away with murder, actually — the murder of George Floyd.”

She really is shameless.

