As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, outgoing Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell shut down Senator Mark Warner with a brutal letter, and he’s also had dust-ups with Rep. Eric Swalwell and Rep. Adam Schiff. Grenell is all about transparency, and it’s making quite a few people nervous, particularly those with a hand in getting the Russian collusion hoax started.

He recently fully declassified Susan Rice’s infamous “by the book” email to herself on the last day of the Obama administration, and Fox News says there’s more coming, except now it’s up to Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to decide if those documents will be made public. One in particular sounds very juicy:

Fox News reports:

The documents include transcripts of phone calls that then-incoming National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak had in December 2016, during the presidential transition period. Grenell said publicly last week that he was in the process of declassifying those files, after House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., asked that he do so.

Fox News has learned that Grenell also completed the declassification review of other documents related to the origins of the Russia probe — including one that a senior intelligence official told Fox News was “very significant in understanding how intelligence was manipulated to support launching the Russia investigation.”

We’ve already seen how intelligence was manipulated, but if there are even bigger bombshells to come, we’re in:

Fine by us.

This seems to be the first test for Ratcliffe … is he going to be swallowed up by the swamp or will he continue what Grenell started?

