Citizens are literally out in the streets over crackdowns by the state. Police in Raleigh, North Carolina reminded lockdown protesters that protesting was considered a non-essential activity and made to disperse. You’re not allowed to buy plant seed in Michigan (it’s snowing anyway) and you can’t walk your dog after 9 p.m. in Hillsborough County, Florida, because the coronavirus likes to attack at night. People are on the edge and governors just seem to be making more power grabs.

It’s probably a good idea for people to not crowd into churches, but New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy probably should have had a better answer when asked by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson about banning religious services.

Every politician in America should be thinking of the Bill of Rights every time they make a decision about anything.

