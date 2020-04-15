Citizens are literally out in the streets over crackdowns by the state. Police in Raleigh, North Carolina reminded lockdown protesters that protesting was considered a non-essential activity and made to disperse. You’re not allowed to buy plant seed in Michigan (it’s snowing anyway) and you can’t walk your dog after 9 p.m. in Hillsborough County, Florida, because the coronavirus likes to attack at night. People are on the edge and governors just seem to be making more power grabs.

It’s probably a good idea for people to not crowd into churches, but New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy probably should have had a better answer when asked by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson about banning religious services.

Tucker Carlson asks New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy where he got the authority to nullify the Bill of rights when he banned religious services in his state: "I wasn't thinking of the Bill of Rights when we did this… The science says people have to stay away from each other." pic.twitter.com/DPQ5d2DFl2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 16, 2020

Every politician in America should be thinking of the Bill of Rights every time they make a decision about anything.

Well, that’s a poor answer. — KayDee 🌸 👩‍🌾 (@ally_gardener) April 16, 2020

This is a terrible answer. There are obviously expanded powers during emergencies, but citizens do not forfeit their rights and consideration for those rights must be balanced with each government action. https://t.co/EmhINGp9dE — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) April 16, 2020

Gov Murphy: "Bill of Rights? What is this Bill of Rights you speak of?" — Maria Romanetti (@WriterRomana) April 16, 2020

So "Science" is our Constitution now Governor? — The Rogue Trader (@RogueTrade) April 16, 2020

So in other words? The law and rights guaranteed to us went out the window because “science”. — Csmith68234 (@CS56582359) April 16, 2020

So he forgot his oath to support and defend the constitution. — Laszlo Toth (@LaszloT55122469) April 16, 2020

That doesn't answer the question. — Mr. Jeremy J. Turner, Esq. (@MrJeremyTurner) April 16, 2020

He never answered the question… all 3 times it was asked. — LT (@Rainmom91) April 16, 2020

Brutal. Never answered a question. I was actually embarrassed for him. — David Meier (@dwmmlm) April 16, 2020

He doesn't answer because there is no answer. — scottyp (@vvangopher) April 16, 2020

He did not and never will have the authority to do what he did. No Governor ever will. The Bill of Rights doesn't become void because of a pandemic. Wonder if we'll see a class action lawsuit of some sort. — Charity (@heycharity) April 16, 2020

The most outrageous part was what he said just prior….that considering the constitutionality of his actions was "above his pay grade". — Kate Schmidt (@330_schmidt) April 16, 2020

He also said the question was "above his pay grade." — Hube (@ColossusRhodey) April 16, 2020

Yeah, heard that too. So who is the Governor of New Jersey then? — J Parsons (@JParson93) April 16, 2020

The governor is correct, he was not thinking. We have seen these rogue politicians act contrary to the Constitution. We better do something about or else it will just keep happening. — Bob Dobalena (@dobalena_bob) April 16, 2020

How come it wasn't science from November til early March? — SEND MORE TAX PAYER AID TO FOREIGN GAS COMPANIES! (@MartinRedmonddd) April 16, 2020

Why can 15 people be in a small liquor or grocery store as long as they are 6 ft apart, but not sit 6 feet apart in a synagogue or church? — Diane Phillips (@phil_diane) April 16, 2020

I live in NJ. He has also CLOSED all parks and beaches (while giving cover to counties, all 21, to make the ultimate decision). So I can be in Shop Rite with people, Home Depot, liquor store, pharmacy, marijuana dispensary, but can't take a walk in a park or on the beach! — Libertarian Mama (@YLiddy) April 16, 2020

That governor does not get it. A church deciding how they will conduct mass during a pandemic is different than the state telling them how to do it. Most religions have voluntarily followed state guidelines on groups. Let’s remember it’s voluntary. — Myredheadedrant (@myredheadedrant) April 16, 2020

I can understand a governer advising and making recommendations but dictating what people must do as far as their religion & worship is not his right.

These over reaching governers need to take a step back and RESPECT!

We're all adults here. — Angel Face (@AngelFa15432819) April 16, 2020

Gov. Murphy said he wasn’t thinking … as a NJ resident I think that seems to be something he does very well. — MrsHMC (@hmc_mrs) April 16, 2020

This is absolutely outrageous. Remarkable, when one recalls our ancestors fighting a war of independence over a penny stamp tax — Larry_Cera (@cera_larry) April 16, 2020

The slippery slope has just gotten a lot steeper. — Dave Rils (@DRils) April 16, 2020

The virus must be working with Al Qaeda. It hates us for our freedoms. — Art Black 🧢 (@TheRealArtBlack) April 16, 2020

Science is becoming the 4th branch of government. — Randy Smythe (@rksmythe) April 16, 2020

Only the invocation of science; science itself is whatever they want it to be. — Foment Liberty (@FomentLiberty) April 16, 2020

He gets his science from Bill Nye — Ben the Patriot 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️😷 (@Flyers1776) April 16, 2020

🔥🔥🔥 Backdraft is gonna be REALLY bad for these governors; not sure they realized the mess they were stepping in. — Charles Adams (@dixieduke_net) April 16, 2020

Especially when they foolishly think there won't be repercussions. Yeah there most certainly will be. — Sheila_Sure (@Shelia21618515) April 16, 2020

No, there is no science that says we have to be locked in our homes. That is lunacy. Yes, we have stop licking strangers but I think we can do that without the jack-boot of government making us. — Beth McGwire (@89RedBetty) April 16, 2020

